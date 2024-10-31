Girona swept past fifth-division side Extremadura with a 4-0 win to reach the Copa del Rey second round on Wednesday. (More Football News)
A depleted Girona were missing 13 players due to injuries but had no problems beating lowly Extremadura thanks to a brace by Bojan Miovski and goals from Bryan Gil and Arnau Martinez.
Girona manager Michel had to call up seven academy players for the trip to Badajoz and had more bad news as striker Arnaut Danjuma was forced off with a leg injury.
Gil opened the scoring with a strike from the edge of the box in the 12th minute, however, to ease any concerns for the LaLiga side.
Miovski's header in the 58th minute saw Girona extend their lead and the Macedonian forward scored the third four minutes later before Martinez completed the rout from long range.