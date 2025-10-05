Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace, Premier League: Grealish's Last-Gasp Winner Ends Glasner's Unbeaten Run

Everton have won just three of their last 31 home English Premier League matches when they have conceded first, but all three of those wins have come against Crystal Palace

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jack Grealish celebrates last minute winner
Jack Grealish celebrates last minute winner
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Daniel Munoz puts Crystal Palace ahead in 37th minute

  • Iliman Ndiaye converts penalty to bring Everton level in 76th minute

  • Jack Grealish wins it for Toffees in stoppage time

Jack Grealish netted his first goal for Everton to seal a dramatic 2-1 comeback win and end Crystal Palace’s 19-match unbeaten run.

Daniel Munoz put Palace ahead in the 37th minute, but the hosts drew level after the break when Iliman Ndiaye converted from the penalty spot.

Jordan Pickford, on his 300th Premier League appearance for the Toffees, kept Everton in the contest with a series of sharp saves, while Tyrick Mitchell clipped the crossbar and Jean-Philippe Mateta saw a shot cleared off the line.

Ismaila Sarr also went close, but Palace’s missed chances proved costly.

With time running out, Ndiaye crossed in for Beto, whose header was kept out by Dean Henderson, only for Grealish to divert Daniel Munoz's attempted clearance home.

Everton head into the international break having snapped a four-game winless streak, while Palace will live to rue their missed chances as they suffered a first competitive defeat since April.

Data Debrief: Hill Dickinson Stadium gets its first late winner

While all the pre-match focus was on Palace's unbeaten streak, Everton were aiming to maintain their unbeaten start to life at their new home.

Related Content
Related Content

For large swathes of Sunday's contest it looked as though it would come to an end, but after Ndiaye's equaliser, Grealish then came up with Everton's latest home Premier League winning goal since March 2022 against Newcastle United.

Grealish, who has enjoyed a tremendous start to life at Everton, registered the most fouls won (four) and the third-most passes in the final third (18) of any other player, even if he was at times on the fringes of the action.

Everton have won just three of their last 31 home Premier League matches when they have conceded first, but all three of those wins have come against Palace – 3-2 in May 2022, 2-1 in September 2024 and 2-1 this time out.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND-W Vs PAK-W Highlights, Women's ODI WC 2025: India Beat Pakistan By 88 Runs, Extend Unbeaten ODI Streak To 12

  2. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 3rd T20I: Tanzid Hasan’s Knock Ends for 33 | BAN 82-2 (11)

  3. Vidarbha Vs Rest Of India: Reigning Ranji Champions Lift Irani Trophy

  4. IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women's ODI World Cup: Flies Halt Play In Colombo; Action Resumes After Fumigation

  5. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Toss Drama In IND Vs PAK Clash As Fatima Sana Declared Winner Despite Misheard Call

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Downs Taylor Fritz To Set Up Holger Rune Meeting

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Survives Yannick Hanfmann Test To Reach Last 16

  3. China Open 2025: Anisimova Ousts Noskova In Beijing To Claim Second WTA-1000 Title Of Year

  4. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  5. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dasa Mahavidya: The Feminine, As Master Not Muse

  2. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  3. PM Modi Lauds Nitish-Led NDA for Tackling Migration, Unveils ₹62,000 Cr Youth-Focused Projects in Bihar

  4. Supreme Court To Hear Plea By Sonam Wangchuk’s Wife Against His Detention Under NSA On Oct 6

  5. MSF, SFI Protest After Kerala School Halts Pro-Palestine Mime Performance

Entertainment News

  1. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  2. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  3. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  4. Writing On Tradition And Identity: An Interview With Inakali Assumi On Her New Book Isu Le

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir End After Government, Demonstrators Reach Agreement

  2. Trump Tells Israel To Stop Gaza Bombing As Hamas Agrees To Hostage Swap

  3. Two Indian Men Sentenced To Prison And Caning For Singapore Hotel Robberies

  4. Trump Says Israel Accepted 'Withdrawal Line’, Hamas Confirmation Would Trigger Immediate Ceasefire

  5. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Nadu Bans ‘Coldrif’ Cough Syrup After Child Deaths In MP And Rajasthan

  2. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  3. Israel Prepares To Implement First Phase Of Trump-Backed Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

  6. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  7. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  8. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra