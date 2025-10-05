Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace, Premier League: Grealish's Last-Gasp Winner Ends Glasner's Unbeaten Run

Daniel Munoz puts Crystal Palace ahead in 37th minute
Iliman Ndiaye converts penalty to bring Everton level in 76th minute
Jack Grealish wins it for Toffees in stoppage time
Jack Grealish netted his first goal for Everton to seal a dramatic 2-1 comeback win and end Crystal Palace’s 19-match unbeaten run.
Daniel Munoz put Palace ahead in the 37th minute, but the hosts drew level after the break when Iliman Ndiaye converted from the penalty spot.
Jordan Pickford, on his 300th Premier League appearance for the Toffees, kept Everton in the contest with a series of sharp saves, while Tyrick Mitchell clipped the crossbar and Jean-Philippe Mateta saw a shot cleared off the line.
Ismaila Sarr also went close, but Palace’s missed chances proved costly.
With time running out, Ndiaye crossed in for Beto, whose header was kept out by Dean Henderson, only for Grealish to divert Daniel Munoz's attempted clearance home.
Everton head into the international break having snapped a four-game winless streak, while Palace will live to rue their missed chances as they suffered a first competitive defeat since April.
Data Debrief: Hill Dickinson Stadium gets its first late winner
While all the pre-match focus was on Palace's unbeaten streak, Everton were aiming to maintain their unbeaten start to life at their new home.
For large swathes of Sunday's contest it looked as though it would come to an end, but after Ndiaye's equaliser, Grealish then came up with Everton's latest home Premier League winning goal since March 2022 against Newcastle United.
Grealish, who has enjoyed a tremendous start to life at Everton, registered the most fouls won (four) and the third-most passes in the final third (18) of any other player, even if he was at times on the fringes of the action.
Everton have won just three of their last 31 home Premier League matches when they have conceded first, but all three of those wins have come against Palace – 3-2 in May 2022, 2-1 in September 2024 and 2-1 this time out.