Football

Europa League: Vaclav Cerny Stars As Rangers FC Beat FCSB 4-0 At Home

Cerny doubled the lead just after the half-hour mark, pouncing on loose possession by the visitors before bending into the bottom-left corner from 20 yards out

Cerny-Scored-Twice
Cerny scored twice as Rangers put four past FCSB.
info_icon

Vaclav Cerny shone as Rangers cruised to a commanding 4-0 victory over FCSB in the Europa League on Thursday. (More Football News)

The Czech winger scored twice and provided an assist for Tom Lawrence, while Hamza Igamane was also on target during a dominant performance by the hosts at Ibrox.

Nicolas Raskin had already had a long-range effort pushed away when Rangers broke through in the 10th minute. Cerny drove down the right flank and cut the ball back for Lawrence, whose first-time shot bounced in beyond FCSB goalkeeper Stefan Tarnovanu.

Cerny doubled the lead just after the half-hour mark, pouncing on loose possession by the visitors before bending into the bottom-left corner from 20 yards out.

The Czech grabbed his second in the 55th minute. A lovely exchange of passes released him, and he ran half the length of the pitch unchallenged before cutting inside and slotting home.

Marley Watkins celebrates his winner against Rangers - null
Kilmarnock 1-0 Rangers, Scottish Premiership: Watkins Winner Stuns Lacklustre Gers

BY Stats Perform

Igamane put the icing on the cake 18 minutes from time. Connor Barron robbed FCSB of possession and found the substitute, who drilled into the bottom-right corner.

Data Debrief: Cerny matches Morelos as Rangers claim biggest Europa victory

Cerny became only the second Rangers player to be directly involved in three or more goals during a single Europa League match, after Alfredo Morelos against Royal Antwerp in February 2021.

Registering 23 shots - their highest total in a single Europa League game - the hosts claimed their first European victory by four or more goals since beating Hapoel Tel Aviv 4-0 in the UEFA Cup in February 2007. It was also their biggest Europa League win since the competition's rebrand in 2009-10.

As for FCSB, they have now lost each of their last eight European matches against British opposition by a combined scoreline of 24-2, conceding three or more times in six of those eight games.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: IND Eye Big, Long Batting Outing In Pune
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Pune Weather Forecast
  3. PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Smith Happy To 'Revert Pressure' Onto Pakistan In Final Test
  4. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL Vs WI Match On TV And Online
  5. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Europa League: Richarlison's Penalty Goal Helps Tottenham Hotspur Beat AZ Alkmaar 1-0
  2. Europa League: Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce Play Out 1-1 Draw With Manchester United
  3. Panathinaikos 1-4 Chelsea: Joao Felix Shines With Double In UEFA Conference League Victory In Athens
  4. Roberto Mancini Parts Ways With Saudi Arabia National Football Team As Head Coach
  5. Arsenal Vs Liverpool, Premier League: Preview, What To Expect, Players To Watch Out
Tennis News
  1. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  2. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  3. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  4. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  5. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
Hockey News
  1. To Hockey, With Love: How Delhi Took To Return Of International Action At Grand Old Stadium
  2. IND 5-3 GER, 2nd Hockey Test: Germany Coach 'Disappointed With Clock' After Penalty Shootout Controversy
  3. India 5-3 Germany Hockey Highlights: GER Win Penalty Shootout To Clinch Series After IND Claim Match 2 Via Second-Half Heroics
  4. IND 5-3 GER, 2nd Hockey Test: India Win Match; Germany Take Series Via Penalty Shootout Thriller
  5. Rani Rampal Announces Retirement From International Hockey, Set to Start Coaching Career

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Disengagement Of Indian, Chinese Troops From Demchok & Depsang Begins Days After LAC Patrolling Deal
  2. Cyclone Dana LIVE Updates: Heavy Shower, Gusty Winds In Odisha, Trees Uprooted; Rain Lashes Bengal As Well
  3. Two Porters, Two Soldiers Killed In Militant Attack In Kashmir’s Baramulla; LG Orders To Neutralise Attackers
  4. My Friend, Ratan Sir
  5. In Jagti's Kashmiri Pandit Camp, An Air Of Despair And A Sense Of Betrayal
Entertainment News
  1. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  2. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  3. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  4. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  5. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
US News
  1. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  2. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  3. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  4. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  5. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
World News
  1. Canada To Reduce New Immigrants In Next 2 Years After Trudeau's Plan Fails
  2. Turkiye Strikes Kurdish Militant Targets In Syria, Iraq For Second Day
  3. Hurricane Kristy Strengthens Into Category 5 Storm In Pacific Ocean
  4. BRICS Summit 2024: Russia, China Push For Alternative Payment System
  5. US Confirms North Korea Troops In Russia, South Korea Deems Move As 'Grave Escalation' | What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana LIVE Updates: Heavy Shower, Gusty Winds In Odisha, Trees Uprooted; Rain Lashes Bengal As Well
  2. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL Vs WI Match On TV And Online
  4. To Hockey, With Love: How Delhi Took To Return Of International Action At Grand Old Stadium
  5. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. In Jagti's Kashmiri Pandit Camp, An Air Of Despair And A Sense Of Betrayal
  7. Two Porters, Two Soldiers Killed In Militant Attack In Kashmir’s Baramulla; LG Orders To Neutralise Attackers
  8. India Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Pune Weather Forecast