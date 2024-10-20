Kilmarnock 1-0 Rangers, Scottish Premiership: Watkins Winner Stuns Lacklustre Gers

Marley Watkins struck a late winner as Rangers lost further ground at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, falling to a deserved 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock. (More Football News)
Rangers went into Sunday's game six points adrift of Celtic and Aberdeen, after the two pacesetters played out an entertaining 2-2 draw on Saturday.
But they never looked likely to close that gap as they produced a flat performance at Rugby Park.
They were indebted to goalkeeper Jack Butland as he made a fine save to deny Watkins early on, while Matty Kennedy was just unable to turn an inviting Corrie Ndaba cross home.
Former Rangers shot-stopper Robby McCrorie had a busier second half, pushing a Cyriel Dessers effort away before the Nigerian hit the crossbar from the resulting corner.
Those misses were punished with just three minutes remaining, Watkins outmuscling defender John Souttar from a long ball forward before prodding past Butland.
Data Debrief: Gers fall flat once more
In contrast to the lightning starts Celtic and Aberdeen have made to 2024-25, Rangers have looked laboured in the early weeks of the season and that was the case again on Sunday.
They only mustered three shots on target throughout the 90 minutes, the same amount as their hosts, and they have now been shut out in three of their eight Premiership games this term – only St Johnstone and Ross County (four apiece) have failed to net more often.