Football

Europa League Final: 'Self-Confidence' Driving Bayer Leverkusen Forward

Xabi Alonso says Bayer Leverkusen are driven by self-confidence in their ability to win games ahead of the Europa League final

Bayer Leverkusen manager, Xabi Alonso
info_icon

Xabi Alonso says Bayer Leverkusen are driven by self-confidence in their ability to win games ahead of the Europa League final. (More Football News)

Leverkusen are chasing the second trophy in a potential treble against Atalanta in Dublin on Wednesday, with the DFB-Pokal final against Kaiserslautern to follow on Saturday.

The Bundesliga champions became the first German team to go unbeaten on their way to the title and are currently on a 51-match run without defeat in all competitions.

Alonso is taking charge of his first European final as a manager, but he believes his team will draw on the experience they have already gained this season.

"Our self-confidence keeps driving us on. We know that we can produce goals until the final minute," he said in his pre-match press conference. "That's a huge development that the team has made this season.

"From the start of the campaign, we believed in our brand of football and that's right at the heart of this successful run.

"We'll prepare like we did for all the games before. We haven't lost in 51 games, so my boys know how to adapt to different situations. That also applies to the final.

"What matters above all tomorrow is mentality. We have a game plan, but the players still have that wonderful atmosphere from the title celebrations on Saturday, and we want to tap into that."

Alonso is the youngest coach to manage a men’s European final since Roberto Di Matteo oversaw Chelsea’s Champions League victory in 2012.

He will also become just the fourth person to play in and manage a major European final this century after also playing in the 2005 and 2007 Champions League finals with Liverpool.

Reflecting on his time at Leverkusen, Alonso said: "I was so young in this coach career, so when I was offered the Leverkusen job, so it was 'let's go, let's see what happens'.

"In one year and a half, so much has happened; it has been a great experience, and it has only been a year and a half, but we have made so many right decisions.

"I think we have great chemistry.  The mentality we have shown throughout the year has been fantastic. I am really enjoying it."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Who Undertakes Film Certification For OTT, Social Media Platforms: HC Asks Centre
  2. Western Odisha: Distressed Farmers Demand Sustainable Solutions Amid Electoral Promises Of High MSP, Free Power
  3. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Pushed To The Brink: Stray Cattle, Flash Flooding, And Repeated Losses Plague Farmers In Uttar Pradesh
Entertainment News
  1. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  2. Everything About Scarlett Johansson 'Her' Controversy: SAG-AFTRA's Advocacy, OpenAI's Response, And AI's Impact On Actor Rights And Gendered Interactions
  3. Nancy Tyagi Reveals It Would Be ‘Amazing’ To Create ‘Something Special’ For Sonam Kapoor
  4. Adhik Mehta Of ‘Anupamaa’ Fame To Play Lead In ‘Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile’
  5. Elvis Presley’s Graceland Home Is Set For Auction, Granddaughter Riley Keough Files Lawsuit Against It
Sports News
  1. Europa League Final: 'Self-Confidence' Driving Bayer Leverkusen Forward
  2. Alex Ferguson Still Better Than Pep Guardiola, Says David James
  3. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: USA Stun Bangladesh By Five Wickets; KKR Book Chepauk Finals Ticket
  4. SRH Vs KKR: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  5. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. Everything About Scarlett Johansson 'Her' Controversy: SAG-AFTRA's Advocacy, OpenAI's Response, And AI's Impact On Actor Rights And Gendered Interactions
  2. Comcast Launches StreamSaver Bundle: Netflix, Apple TV Plus, And Peacock For $15/month
  3. Elvis Presley’s Graceland Home Is Set For Auction, Granddaughter Riley Keough Files Lawsuit Against It
  4. Berlin: Politically Motivated Crimes In Germany Reached Their Highest Level In 2023 Since Tracking Began
  5. The Cicadas Have Arrived In Illinois: Key Facts And FAQs
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi To Hold Rally In Delhi's Dwarka; BJP Confident Of Forming Govt In Odisha
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. SRH Vs KKR: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: USA Stun Bangladesh By Five Wickets; KKR Book Chepauk Finals Ticket