Football

Europa Conference League: 'Hurts To See Players Cry' - Italiano On Fiorentina's Final Loss

Vincenzo Italiano's Fiorentina were beaten by West Ham in last year's Europa Conference League final, and suffered a similar fate 12 months later as Olympiacos earned their first title in a major European competition

Vincenzo Italiano was left to wonder what might have been for Fiorentina.
info_icon

Vincenzo Italiano says Fiorentina "really believed we could have a different ending", after La Viola suffered Europa Conference League final heartbreak for the second year running. (More Football News)

Italiano's side were beaten by West Ham in last year's showpiece, with Jarrod Bowen snatching a last-gasp winner in Prague.

Fiorentina suffered a similar fate 12 months later, as Ayoub El Kaabi struck four minutes before the end of extra time to give Olympiacos their first title in a major European competition.

La Viola embarked on a club record 13-match unbeaten run to reach their second successive Europa Conference League final.

Mendilibar (right) embraces matchwinner El Kaabi. - null
Olympiacos Win Europa Conference League: 'Honour To Make Fans Happy', Says Mendilibar

BY Stats Perform

But Italiano, who will depart the club at the end of the season, admitted it counted for nothing, with his side once again left to wonder what might have been.

"We really believed this time. It hurts," he told Sky Sports Italia. "It's disappointing for the second time.

"It's disappointing because again we had many situations to score goals, but the players did everything they could. It hurts to see my players cry. We really believed this time we could have a different epilogue to this campaign.

"Losing hurts; going all the way for two years running is something good, but naturally you have to lift a trophy, and we didn't manage it.

"The journey feels ruined when you have to watch the others lift the silverware. At this moment, I feel too bitter, disappointed, let down, because I really believed we could have a different ending."

