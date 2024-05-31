Football

Olympiacos Win Europa Conference League: 'Honour To Make Fans Happy', Says Mendilibar

Olympiacos became the first Greek side to win a major European competition, as Ayoub El Kaabi's extra-time winner snatched a dramatic 1-0 victory over Fiorentina at AEK Arena

Mendilibar (right) embraces matchwinner El Kaabi.
Jose Luis Mendilibar rejoiced "it is an honour to have made the fans happy" after leading Olympiacos to their historic Europa Conference League final triumph over Fiorentina. (More Football News)

Thrylos became the first Greek side to win a major European competition, as Ayoub El Kaabi's extra-time winner snatched a dramatic 1-0 victory at AEK Arena.

It provided a happy ending to an eventful season for Olympiacos, with Mendilibar their third different manager of the campaign having replaced Carlos Carvahal in February.

Ayoub El Kaabi celebrates his Player of the Match performance in Athens - null
Olympiacos Vs Fiorentina, Europa Conference League: Ayoub El Kaabi Matches Lionel Messi Feat

BY Stats Perform

Following his Europa League success with Sevilla 12 months ago, the Spaniard became the first coach since Rafael Benitez (2003-04 UEFA Cup with Valencia; 2004-05 Champions League with Liverpool) to win major European competitions in consecutive seasons with different clubs.

"I am very happy and satisfied, and it is an honour to have made the fans happy," Mendilibar said. 

"I am very happy that we achieved something that the club had not achieved before. We will celebrate, we will cheer, and then we will get back to work for what comes next."

UEFA Europa Conference League Final: Olympiakos vs Fiorentina - | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris
UEFA Europa Conference League Final: Olympiakos Lands First European Title Thanks To Their 1-0 Win Over Fiorentina - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Olympiacos winger Giorgos Masouras added: "I have no words. It has not yet sunk in. We did it together. I was certain we would win it, and we held on and got it in the end.

"We are now part of Europe's elite and have more responsibilities. We have to maintain this level now."

