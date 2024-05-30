UEFA Europa Conference League Final: Olympiakos Lands First European Title Thanks To Their 1-0 Win Over Fiorentina - In Pics

Olympiacos players celebrate after winning the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece. Olympiacos won 1-0.
Olympiacos' players celebrate with the trophy after defeating ACF Fiorentina in the Conference League final soccer match, at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece.
Olympiacos F.C. fans celebrate their team's win of the Conference League Final soccer match between Olympiacos and Fiorentina in Piraeus, Greece. Olympiacos won the final by 1-0.
Fiorentina players react disappointed at the end of the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece.
Olympiacos' Ayoub El Kaabi, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece.
Olympiacos' Ayoub El Kaabi, left, scores his side's opening goal during the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece.
Olympiacos' goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis, right, makes a save during the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece.
Olympiacos' Rodinei, left, fights for the ball with Fiorentina's M'Bala Nzola during the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece.
Fiorentina's Nicolas Gonzalez, right, jumps kicking the ball past Olympiacos' Santiago Hezze during the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece.
Olympiacos' Stevan Jovetic, left, is challenged by Fiorentina's Lucas Martinez Quarta during the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece.