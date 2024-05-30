Football

UEFA Europa Conference League Final: Olympiakos Lands First European Title Thanks To Their 1-0 Win Over Fiorentina - In Pics

Setting off wild celebrations in Athens, Olympiakos won Greece’s first European club title by beating Fiorentina 1-0 with a goal in extra time of the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday. Ayoub El Kaabi provided the dramatic ending, diving to nudge in a last-gasp goal in the second period of extra time, with fans erupting in celebration after a lengthy wait for a VAR check for offside. The Morocco striker – who finished as the competition’s top scorer – struck in the 116th minute of the match and dropped to his knees as he waited to see if the goal would stand after he had met a cross from Santiago Hezze. The goal decided a game that had looked destined for a penalty shootout following an energetic but largely risk-free encounter at AEK Arena, and condemned Fiorentina and its coach Vincenzo Italiano to a second straight defeat in the final of the Europa Conference League after losing last year to West Ham. Olympiakos coach Jose Luis Mendilibar secured a second straight European title after winning the Europa League with Sevilla last season.

UEFA Europa Conference League Final: Olympiakos vs Fiorentina | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris

Olympiacos players celebrate after winning the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece. Olympiacos won 1-0.

Olympiakos vs Fiorentina
Olympiakos vs Fiorentina | Photo: AP/Petros Karadjias

Olympiacos' players celebrate with the trophy after defeating ACF Fiorentina in the Conference League final soccer match, at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece.

Olympiacos F.C. fans celebrate teams win
Olympiacos F.C. fans celebrate team's win | Photo: AP/Michael Varaklas

Olympiacos F.C. fans celebrate their team's win of the Conference League Final soccer match between Olympiacos and Fiorentina in Piraeus, Greece. Olympiacos won the final by 1-0.

Fiorentina players at the end of final
Fiorentina players at the end of final | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Fiorentina players react disappointed at the end of the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece.

Ayoub El Kaabi celebrates after scoring
Ayoub El Kaabi celebrates after scoring | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Olympiacos' Ayoub El Kaabi, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece.

Ayoub El Kaabi scores opening goal
Ayoub El Kaabi scores opening goal | Photo: AP/Petros Karadjias

Olympiacos' Ayoub El Kaabi, left, scores his side's opening goal during the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece.

Olympiacos goalkeeper makes a save
Olympiacos' goalkeeper makes a save | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Olympiacos' goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis, right, makes a save during the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece.

Rodinei fights for the ball with MBala Nzola
Rodinei fights for the ball with M'Bala Nzola | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Olympiacos' Rodinei, left, fights for the ball with Fiorentina's M'Bala Nzola during the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece.

Fiorentinas Nicolas Gonzalez
Fiorentina's Nicolas Gonzalez | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Fiorentina's Nicolas Gonzalez, right, jumps kicking the ball past Olympiacos' Santiago Hezze during the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece.

Stevan Jovetic is challenged by Lucas Martinez Quarta
Stevan Jovetic is challenged by Lucas Martinez Quarta | Photo: AP/Petros Karadjias

Olympiacos' Stevan Jovetic, left, is challenged by Fiorentina's Lucas Martinez Quarta during the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece.

