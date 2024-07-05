Football

Euro 2024: Netherlands' Daley Blind Embracing 'Different' Role Despite Reduced Playing Time

Blind's playing involvement has been far more limited this time around, with the defender only appearing for the final minute of the 3-0 victory over Romania in the round of 16

Blind has played a single minute for the Netherlands at Euro 2024
info_icon

Daley Blind is embracing playing a more supportive role for the Netherlands, despite his lack of playing time at Euro 2024. (More Football News)

The 34-year-old is appearing at his fourth major tournament with the Oranje, who he represented at the 2014 and 2022 World Cups, as well as Euro 2020.

However, his playing involvement has been far more limited this time around, with the defender only appearing for the final minute of the 3-0 victory over Romania in the round of 16.

Blind was made aware this would be the case ahead of the tournament following a discussion with head coach Ronald Koeman, who encouraged him to use his vast experience to benefit the younger players in the squad.

"It's different, and it takes some getting used to," the Girona defender told reporters at a press conference on Thursday. "In this role, you try to help your team-mates, keeping them sharp and motivated. Some have it hard at times.

"You want to play yourself, of course, but it is a choice the coach has made, and I try to be a helping hand where necessary. I knew what my role would be after speaking to the coach before the tournament started.

Julian Nagelsmann has said his focus has been on Jamal Musiala and not Spain's Lamine Yamal - null
ESP Vs GER, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final: Julian Nagelsmann's Focus On Jamal Musiala, Not Lamine Yamal

BY Stats Perform

"But the fact that this was going to be my role never meant for a moment that I didn't want to come to the tournament. It's a great honour to play for the Dutch team, and certainly at a final tournament."

The Netherlands are gearing up for a quarter-final showdown with Turkiye in Berlin on Saturday.

England or Switzerland will await the winners in the last four, where the Oranje are aiming to advance for the first time in this competition since 2004. 

"Hopefully, it will be a great match," Blind added. "Turkiye bring a lot of emotion and passion, so we'll have to be wary of that. It is a quarter-final at a major tournament, and that is always a tough event."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women Vs South Africa Women Highlights, 1st T20I: IND-W Lose By 12 Runs Despite Jemimah Rodrigues Heroics At Chepauk
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe Prediction, 1st T20I: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  4. Dindigul Dragons Vs Trichy Grand Cholas, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch DD Vs TGC Match 2
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Shubman Gill Eyes Opening Slot Left Vacant By Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
Football News
  1. Colombia Vs Panama Preview, Copa America Quarter-Final: Head To Head, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Euro 2024: Veteran Belgium Defender Jan Vertonghen Retires After Red Devils' Exit
  3. 'Big Shoes To Fill': Liverpool Coach Arne Slot Knows Replacing Jurgen Klopp Won't Be Easy
  4. Netherlands Vs Turkiye, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final 4 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NED Vs TUR On TV And Online
  5. ENG Vs SUI, Euro 2024 QF: Jude Bellingham Fined By UEFA, But Free To Face Switzerland
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek Enter Third Round With Contrasting Wins - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Out Victory To Reach Round Three
  3. Wimbledon: Andy Murray Receives Emotional Centre Court Tribute After Doubles Defeat
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Hurkacz, Tsitsipas Fall In Round Two As Zverev, Fritz Surge On
  5. Wimbledon 2024, 2nd Round: Iga Swiatek Sails Into Third Round With Win Over Petra Martic - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  2. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  4. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  5. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Exclusive Interview: Hem Mishra on Life, Activism, and Prison
  2. West Bengal: IAF Successfully Difuses Undetonated Bomb From World War II Found In Jhargram
  3. Breaking News July 5: Shiv Sena (Punjab) Leader Attacked With Sword In Ludhiana; PM Modi To Visit Russia From July 8 To 9
  4. Shiv Sena Punjab Leader Attacked With Swords On Busy Road, Now In 'Serious' Condition
  5. Bengal: Speaker Administering Oath To TMC MLAs Sparks Row As Governor Bose Calls It 'Unconstitutional'
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kubera': Rashmika Mandanna Digs Out A Suitcase Full Of Cash In First Look Promo
  2. Not Just Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh, Here Are 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Played Spies Before
  3. 'Mirzapur 3': Richa Chadha Heaps Praise On Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya; Calls His Performance 'Exceptional'
  4. 'Abigail' On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: This Vampire Thriller Is More Laughable Than Scary
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin Shares Update On The Sequel: There’s A Lot Of Action Still Left
US News
  1. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  2. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  3. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  4. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
  5. Affordability Check: The Real Cost Of Living In America's 50 States
World News
  1. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  2. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  3. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  4. 'My Government Will Serve You': British PM Keir Starmer Promises Urgent Change In First Speech After Winning Polls
  5. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
Latest Stories
  1. NEET PG New Date Date Announced: Exam To Be Held On August 11 In Two Shifts
  2. Amul Ice Cream Centipede Row: HC Directs Removal Of Social Media Post As Claimant Skips Court Appearance
  3. 'Mirzapur Season 3' Netizens Review: Ali Fazal-Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Leaves Fans With Mixed Emotions
  4. Breaking News July 5: Shiv Sena (Punjab) Leader Attacked With Sword In Ludhiana; PM Modi To Visit Russia From July 8 To 9
  5. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts for each Zodiac Sign
  6. UK Elections Results 2024: Starmer Officially Becomes PM, Says 'Work Is Urgent, We Begin Today'
  7. Fourth Of July Becomes Tragic Day For South Padre Beachgoers As Four Injured In Shark Attacks (Warning: Distressing Images)
  8. Today's Sports News Live: Germany And Spain Goalless At Half-Time In UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final; Wimbledon Action Continues