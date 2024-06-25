Football

Euro 2024: 'I Did My Thesis On 3-5-2' – Luciano Spalletti Rages At Talk Of Formation Pact With Italy Players

Italy will now face Switzerland for a quarter-final spot on Saturday, but their performances have not been universally welcomed at home

Despite Italy's last-gasp leveller, Luciano Spalletti was not in high spirits.
info_icon

Luciano Spalletti raged at suggestions a pact with his players resulted in Italy's switch to a 3-5-2 formation for Monday's draw with Croatia, as they scraped into the last 16 at Euro 2024. (More Football News)

Following a 2-1 win over Albania and a deserved 1-0 defeat to Spain, the defending champions entered their final match in Group B with their fate in the balance.

Luka Modric's goal – which made him the oldest goalscorer in Euros history at 38 years and 289 days – put them on the brink of a third-place finish, which would have left them waiting nervously on other results to discover whether they had qualified.

However, Mattia Zaccagni stepped off the bench to curl home a brilliant equaliser after 97 minutes and 19 seconds, the second-latest goal in Euros history (excluding extra time), after Hungary's Kevin Csoboth versus Scotland one day earlier (99:33).

Luciano Spalletti is looking for a response from Italy against Croatia - null
Croatia Vs Italy, Euro 2024: Preview, Prediction, Head To Head, Players To Watch Out For

BY Stats Perform

Italy will now face Switzerland for a quarter-final spot on Saturday, but their performances have not been universally welcomed at home.

Reports in the Italian media suggested Spalletti abandoned his favoured 4-3-3 setup for a 3-5-2 shape at his players' behest, and the former Napoli boss was furious when asked about those claims in his post-match press conference.

"In my opinion, this is what you were told," Spalletti said, before asking the reporter his age.

"You're 51, you still have 14 years before you get to 65 like me. I speak to the players, I need to hear with their ears and see with their eyes, so I talk to them, what is the problem?"

info_icon

Spalletti went on to claim someone in the Italy camp had leaked details of his conversations with the squad, saying: "Don't claim this is your poetic licence, this is just a weakness of those who leak things.

"There is an internal environment and an external one and if in the internal environment there are those who speak of certain things outside, it's someone who harms the national team.

Croatia captain Luka Modric. - null
Luka Modric Again Faces Perjury Charge In Native Croatia

BY

"I did my thesis at Coverciano on 3-5-2. I'll let you see it later. It's only natural that I speak to the players."

Though Italy attempted over twice as many shots as Croatia (13 to six), they only hit the target three times and lost the expected goals (xG) battle, 1.49-0.98.

Asked whether he was afraid of failing at his first major tournament, Spalletti said: "Am I afraid? 

"What am I afraid of? If I was afraid, I would have just come here like you guys to watch the games. I would have done another job.

"I know so many people that would have given me free tickets. It's only natural that there's pressure, but we go out there to play."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Nagpur Airport Gets Bomb Threat Again; Congress Issues Whip To Its LS MPs
  2. Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Now At 59; NHRC Issues Notice To Tamil Nadu Govt, DGP | Latest Updates
  3. Rajasthan: Brick Kiln Owner Stabbed To Death; Family Sets Suspect's Dhaba, Shop On Fire
  4. 'No One Contacted Us': TMC Claims INDIA Bloc Didn't Consult Them For Choosing K Suresh As LS Speaker
  5. Explicit Videos Case: Another FIR Against Prajwal Revanna; Former MP Sent To Police Custody Till June 29
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Seemingly Responds To Dave Grohl's 'Live' Comment On Eras Tour | A Timeline Of The Controversy
  2. Zaheer Iqbal 'Gifts' Swanky BMW i7 To Wife Sonakshi Sinha; Video Goes Viral
  3. From Kunal Kapoor In ‘Vishwambhara’ To Saif Ali Khan In ‘Devara’, 5 Bollywood Actors Making Waves In South Indian Cinema
  4. Avika Gor And Her Innate Desire To Explore Different Realms Of Storytelling
  5. Ashok Kumar Beniwal: I Lost 9 KGs For My Role In ‘Jahangir National University’ AKA ‘JNU’
Sports News
  1. Euro 2024: Hungary Boss Marco Rossi Visits Barnabas Varga In Hospital After Facial Injury
  2. Romania Vs Slovakia, UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Match Facts, Stats, Team News - All You Need To Know
  3. Emma Raducanu Breezes Into Second Round At Eastbourne - Data Debrief
  4. Liam Livingstone Says England Have Grown Into World Cup Ahead Of India Clash
  5. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
World News
  1. Kenya Protests: Kenyan Parliament Set Ablaze Amid Anti-Tax Riots, Several Protestors Dead | Details
  2. 'Not A Great Canadian': Indian-Origin MP Slams Canada's Moment Of Silence For Hardeep Singh Nijjar
  3. Elon Musk's Family Tree: A Look At His 12 Children And Their Mothers
  4. Taylor Swift Seemingly Responds To Dave Grohl's 'Live' Comment On Eras Tour | A Timeline Of The Controversy
  5. Two Deaths Reported As Midwest Flooding Causes Severe Damage, Forces Evacuations
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  2. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  5. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  6. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  7. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  8. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Nagpur Airport Gets Bomb Threat Again; Congress Issues Whip To Its LS MPs