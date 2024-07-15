Euro 2024 Final: Lamine Yamal, Luke Shaw Feature In Starting Line-Ups Of Spain And England

The stage for the title clash of the UEFA European Championships 2024 is set in Berlin as England and Spain are ready to take on each other. Both teams have released their starting line-ups. (More Football News)
Spain skipper Alvaro Morata will start the proceedings as his counterpart, England captain Harry Kane is also a part of the starting line-up. Spain's goal-scorers in the semi-final against France - Dani Olmo and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal are also part of the starting line-ups.
Olmo and Yamal will be looking to give an early lead to Spain like what they did in the last match. Yamal's unavailability for a full match is also a major concern and citing those issues, the teenager will be eyeing for an impactful start in Berlin.
Luke Shaw will be making his first start in this UEFA Euro 2024. Shaw played his first game since February when he came off the bench in the quarterfinal match against Switzerland. He also came in the second half of the next match against the Netherlands.
ESP Vs ENG, Starting line-ups - UEFA Euro 2024 Final
Spain: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian; Yamal, Olmo, Williams; Morata
England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi; Saka, Rice, Mainoo, Shaw; Bellingham, Foden; Kane