Football

Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo Insists Portugal 'Deserve To Win'

Roberto Martinez's side are among the favourites to go all the way in Germany, where they begin their campaign against Czechia on Tuesday, before facing Turkiye and debutants Georgia in Group F

Ronaldo believes Portugal 'deserve' to win Euro 2024.
Cristiano Ronaldo says Portugal "deserve to win" Euro 2024, as the skipper issued a rallying cry to the 2016 champions. (More Football News)

Roberto Martinez's side are among the favourites to go all the way in Germany, where they begin their campaign against Czechia on Tuesday, before facing Turkiye and debutants Georgia in Group F.

Portugal were the only nation in qualifying to progress with a 100 per cent record as they won all 10 of their matches, scoring 36 goals and conceding just two, though their impressive form stalled with defeats against Croatia and Slovenia in recent friendlies.

Ronaldo, who netted 10 times in qualifying, is set to become the first player to feature in six editions of the European Championship, in which he already holds the record for most appearances (25) and goals (14).

Who Will Golden Boot At UEFA Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane Or Cristiano Ronaldo?

The 39-year-old is joined by the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao and Goncalo Ramos in a star-studded squad he feels are more than capable of going all the way and landing a second European crown.

"I believe that this generation deserves to win a competition of this magnitude," said Ronaldo, who captained Portugal to glory eight years ago. "Semi-finals? I hope we can go further.

"We have to go step by step, live in the moment, be calm, work as well as we have until now, believe that it is possible. We know it's a short competition, but the team is ready.

Portugal At Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo Set Sights On Second European Crown

"It's getting off to a good start, which is essential. I feel ready, I've prepared myself for this competition.

"It's my sixth European Championship, it's about enjoying it in the best possible way, playing well and making sure the team can win."

