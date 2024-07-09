Football

ESP Vs FRA, Euro 2024 Semi-Final: Rodri Desperate To Replicate Spain's 'Golden Generation'

Spain are the only team to win all five matches so far at Euro 2024. That form has drawn comparisons to the La Roja side that triumphed in back-to-back Euros across 2008 and 2012, lifting the FIFA World Cup between those successes

Rodri is eyeing Euro 2024 glory with Spain.
info_icon

Rodri remains intent on "building a legacy" to replicate the greatness of Spain's "golden generation" as La Roja prepare to meet France in the Euro 2024 semi-finals on Tuesday. (Streaming | More Football News)

Luis de la Fuente's side are the only team to win all five matches so far at the tournament in Germany, with their next challenge an out-of-sorts Les Bleus in Munich.

Spain players attend a training session - (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
ESP Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final Preview: Spain Vs France Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News

BY Associated Press

That Spain form has drawn many comparisons to the La Roja side that triumphed in back-to-back Euros across 2008 and 2012, lifting the World Cup between those successes.

Rodri has been compared to legendary Spanish midfielders Xavi and Andres Iniesta, both integral to those aforementioned triumphs, though the current international says they started from scratch, too.

"That golden generation, when it started, wasn't," the Manchester City star said at Monday's pre-match news conference. "We have to build the legacy. We are the same.

"We know the team we have, but we don't think about that. We have a very difficult, very tough match. We will have to put in an optimal performance, better than good, to get to the final."

Spain have produced many "optimal" performances since the start of 2023, winning 15 of 19 games under De la Fuente – their 79% win ratio in that period is the best of any European nation.

info_icon

Yet they meet 2022 World Cup finalists France for a place in the final, with Didier Deschamps' side desperate for improvements at the Euros.

Kylian Mbappe was expected to star at the tournament but has just one goal from 20 shots, a group-stage penalty against Poland.

Deschamps hinted that Mbappe is struggling for fitness ahead of Tuesday's clash, though Rodri suggested the Les Bleus boss may be attempting to deceive Spain.

"I don't trust what they say, to be honest," Rodri responded when Mbappe's fitness was questioned.

"I know the player he is and that he can make a difference. He doesn't have to be good or bad. He's a threat."

Mbappe has scored just once from 34 attempts at the European Championship, a contrast to his record at the World Cup, where he has managed 12 goals from 39 shots.

Rodri has no doubts Mbappe will pose France's main threat, yet warned over Les Bleus' collective quality.

"France is more than Mbappe," the midfielder said. "They are strong at the back, I wouldn't like to single out individuals."

info_icon

Spain will have their own star attackers, however, with wing wizards Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal catching the eye and the imagination of La Roja supporters.

Yamal already has three assists in Germany, with no Spanish player ever registering more at a single European Championship tournament.

The Barcelona winger's chances created are also the most by a teenager at a major tournament that Opta has on record (since 1966 for World Cup, 1980 for Euros).

"What I can say is that he is focused on the team," Rodri added on his teen team-mate. "He wants to listen and improve with the people around him."

