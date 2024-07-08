Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024, Semi-Final 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ESP Vs FRA Match

Spain and France are set to clash in the UEFA Euro 2024 semi-finals on Wednesday at Allianz Arena in Munich, with the two continental heavyweights boasting impressive records in the tournament so far. (More Football News)
La Roja, under Luis de la Fuente, have won all five of their matches, including a thrilling 2-1 extra-time victory over Germany in the quarter-finals. France, meanwhile, have reached the final four via a penalty shootout win over Portugal, despite concerns over Kylian Mbappe's form and fitness.
Spain's success under De la Fuente has been built on a more diverse approach, featuring quick passing and pace out wide, which has yielded 15 wins from 19 games since the start of 2023. They have also shown an ability to win without dominating possession, a trait that has served them well in major tournaments.
France, on the other hand, have stuttered at times, but have shown their resilience and ability to grind out results. Despite struggling for goals, with only four scored in five matches, they have kept it tight at the back, conceding just once.
The two teams have a rich history, with Spain seeking to reach their fifth European Championship final, and France aiming for their fourth. The winner will face either England or the Netherlands in the final on Sunday.
Here’s all you need to know about the Spain vs France Euro 2024 semi-final match:
When will the Spain vs France Euro 2024 semi-final match take place?
The Euro 2024 1st semi-final match between Spain and France will be played on Wednesday, July 10.
Where will the Spain vs France Euro 2024 semi-final match take place?
The Euro 2024 1st semi-final match between Spain and France is scheduled to take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
What time will the Spain vs France Euro 2024 semi-final match begin?
The Euro 2024 1st semi-final match between Spain and France will start at 12:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the Spain vs France semi-final, UEFA European Championship 2024 match?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.