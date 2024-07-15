Rodri believes the future "is going to be everything" after Spain’s youngsters helped them to Euro 2024 glory in Berlin. (Highlights | Football News)
Nico Williams, set up by Lamine Yamal, scored the opener for La Roja before England substitute Cole Palmer levelled in the second half.
However, Mikel Oyarzabal netted the winner with four minutes remaining to clinch a record fourth European Championships title for Spain.
It is also Spain's first major trophy in 12 years, following their trio of wins in the Euros and World Cup between 2008 and 2012, and Rodri thinks the current group has a bright future ahead.
"It's unbelievable, this is a dream," Rodri told ITV. "We are now the best national team at the Euros – it's crazy.
"We have been humble all these years, to keep working, never lose faith. Come on, at this tournament, we've beaten four world champions. It was amazing.
"This tournament we've shown something different to overcome these situations, it's great.
"Imagine what comes next. We are so happy we made history, but this doesn't stop here. The future for us is going to be everything. We have the talent to keep going."
One of the standout stars for Spain during the tournament was 17-year-old Yamal, who became the youngest-ever player to appear in a major tournament final, surpassing Pele's record from the 1958 World Cup.
The teenager also became the first Spanish player to register four assists in a single edition of the Euros, while that tally is also the joint-most any player has ever managed at a single tournament (1980 onwards).
Yamal, who turned 17 on Saturday, was delighted to celebrate his birthday by lifting the Euros trophy.
"Very happy and looking forward to coming back to Spain and celebrating with all the fans," the Barcelona winger told reporters.
"It is really the best present there is. It's a dream. When we were drawing it was difficult. They pushed us hard, I don't know what this team is made of, but we always come back, we always win."