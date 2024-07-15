Football

ESP 2-1 ENG, Euro 2024 Final: Cucurella Salutes Spain 'Family', Morata Thanks Iniesta

Spain captured their record-breaking fourth European Championship crown on Sunday, as Mikel Oyarzabal's 86th-minute strike sealed a 2-1 victory over England in Berlin

Cucurella celebrates Spain's victory.
info_icon

Marc Cucurella says Spain "suffered like a family" on their way to Euro 2024 glory, while Alvaro Morata paid tribute to former team-mates Andres Iniesta and Bojan Krkic. (Highlights | Football News)

La Roja captured their record-breaking fourth European Championship crown on Sunday, as Mikel Oyarzabal's 86th-minute strike sealed a 2-1 victory over England in Berlin.

Although not initially among the pre-tournament favourites, Spain went from strength to strength in Germany, winning all seven of their matches.

After topping Group B with maximum points, Luis de la Fuente's side swept Georgia aside 4-1 and edged out Germany 2-1 in extra time, before coming from behind to beat France by the same scoreline in the quarter-finals.

Lamine Yamal (l) was named the Young Player of Euro 2024 - null
ESP 2-1 ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: Rodri, Yamal Scoop Individual Awards After Spain Lift Tophy

BY Stats Perform

And Cucurella highlighted the togetherness demonstrated by the group, as they delivered their nation's first piece of silverware in 12 years.

"Nobody gave us a chance," the Chelsea defender said. "We just kept quiet and, in the end, we won the Euros.

"We showed that we know how to play, but also how to suffer. We suffered like a family. When we arrived, we were a group of players. Now, we are a family.

"This is incredible, and it's already history."

Meanwhile, Morata became only the third Spain captain after Ferran Olivella (1964) and Iker Casillas (2008 and 2012) to lift the Henri Delaunay trophy.

The skipper scored just once in seven games, but worked unselfishly for the good of the team.

The forward, who has spoken of his mental health challenges in the past, said he may not have even been in Germany but for the help of some former colleagues. 

"Andres and Bojan are people that I can only thank," he said. "They've been through what I've been through, and there's always the light at the end of the tunnel.

"If it wasn't for him and Bojan, I wouldn't have played in this European Championship.

"I've put on my overalls at this [tournament], I had to free up and generate space for my team-mates. For me, that is worth more than having scored 20 goals."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Lanka Premier League: Gurbaz-Shadab Seal Colombo Strikers' 9-Wicket Win Over Jaffna Kings
  2. IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I: Mukesh Kumar Stars As India Complete Resounding Series Win - Data Debrief
  3. India-A Women Tour Of Australia 2024 Live Streaming: Squad, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  4. England's Chris Woakes Not 'Ruling Out' Leading Role At The Ashes
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I: What Captains Shubman Gill, Sikandar Raza Said After The Match
Football News
  1. Argentina Vs Colombia Final Live Score, Copa America 2024: Injured Lionel Messi Leaves Pitch Crying; ARG 0-0 COL Goes To Extra-Time
  2. ESP 2-1 ENG, Euro 2024 Final: Oyarzabal Revels In 'Job Done' After Powering Spain To Glory
  3. ESP 2-1 ENG, Euro 2024 Final: Cucurella Salutes Spain 'Family', Morata Thanks Iniesta
  4. ESP 2-1 ENG, Euro 2024 Final: Spain Edge England To Win Record Fourth Trophy - In Pics
  5. ESP 2-1 ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: Perfect Spain Clinch Record-Breaking Fourth Title - Data Dive
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Still More To Come From 'Incredible' Carlos Alcaraz, Says Novak Djokovic
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Living Childhood Dream Despite Final Defeat
  3. 'I've Done My Job' Quips Alcaraz As Spain And England Gear Up For Berlin Showpiece
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz Final Highlights, Wimbledon 2024: Spaniard Retains Crown
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Back-To-Back Champion Carlos Alcaraz 'Repeating The Dream'
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: ED Completes Probe Against Kejriwal, AAP; Trump Heads Convention Day After Being Shot
  2. Why Is Jharkhand Facing Frequent Droughts? 
  3. CUET UG 2024: NTA Announce CUET Re-Test For 'Affected Candidates' On July 19, Results Soon
  4. New Climate Refugees: The Human Cost Of Tidal Flooding In Kerala
  5. Lavender: Bhaderwah’s Answer To Climate Change Woes 
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses
  2. Here's Why Randeep Hooda Bought 200 Tickets Worth Rs 50,000 Each While Filming For 'Swantantrya Veer Savarkar'
  3. Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' Gets Trimmed By 20 Minutes After Negative Reviews: Report
  4. Bakhtiyaar Irani Reveals He Was Replaced By A 'Bigger Name' At The Last Minute In 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'
  5. Prithviraj Sukumaran-Amala Paul Starrer 'Aadujeevitham' Gets Its OTT Release Date - Check Details Inside
US News
  1. Presidential Nomination, Potential VP Picks: Donald Trump Arrives For RNC After Assassination Attempt
  2. Alabama: 7 People Including Child Die In Shooting At Birmingham Nightclub
  3. Trump Assassination Attempt: Melania Trump Breaks Silence; Biden's Oval Office Address & More
  4. Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses
  5. Video Of Trump's Assassin Saying 'I Hate Trump' Going Viral | Is It Really Him?
World News
  1. Euro Finals 2024: 5 Killed In Car Bomb Blast At Cafe In Somalia
  2. King Charles III To Visit Australia And Samoa Amid Recovery From Cancer Treatment
  3. Presidential Nomination, Potential VP Picks: Donald Trump Arrives For RNC After Assassination Attempt
  4. Alabama: 7 People Including Child Die In Shooting At Birmingham Nightclub
  5. Trump Assassination Attempt: Melania Trump Breaks Silence; Biden's Oval Office Address & More
Latest Stories
  1. Bastille Day 2024: Military Parade, Fireworks & Paris Olympics Torch Relay To Mark France's National Holiday
  2. Tamil Nadu BSP Chief Murder: Police Says 1 Accused Killed In Encounter In Tiruvallur
  3. John Cena On Meeting Shah Rukh Khan At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding: He's Had A Positive Effect On My Life
  4. Imran Khan Arrested Again Hours After Acquittal In Illegal Marriage Case | List Of Cases Against Ex-Pak PM
  5. Trump Rally Shooting: FBI Confirms Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump; Gunman Among 2 Dead | Top Points
  6. Sports News July 14 Highlights: Carlos Alcaraz Wins Wimbledon 2024; India Beat Zimbabwe In 5th T20I
  7. Who Shot Donald Trump? 20-Year-Old Thomas Matthew Crooks Identified As Shooter | What We Know
  8. Breaking News July 14 Highlights: Trump Shooting, Israel-Gaza War, NEET Updates & More