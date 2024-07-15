Marc Cucurella says Spain "suffered like a family" on their way to Euro 2024 glory, while Alvaro Morata paid tribute to former team-mates Andres Iniesta and Bojan Krkic. (Highlights | Football News)
La Roja captured their record-breaking fourth European Championship crown on Sunday, as Mikel Oyarzabal's 86th-minute strike sealed a 2-1 victory over England in Berlin.
Although not initially among the pre-tournament favourites, Spain went from strength to strength in Germany, winning all seven of their matches.
After topping Group B with maximum points, Luis de la Fuente's side swept Georgia aside 4-1 and edged out Germany 2-1 in extra time, before coming from behind to beat France by the same scoreline in the quarter-finals.
And Cucurella highlighted the togetherness demonstrated by the group, as they delivered their nation's first piece of silverware in 12 years.
"Nobody gave us a chance," the Chelsea defender said. "We just kept quiet and, in the end, we won the Euros.
"We showed that we know how to play, but also how to suffer. We suffered like a family. When we arrived, we were a group of players. Now, we are a family.
"This is incredible, and it's already history."
Meanwhile, Morata became only the third Spain captain after Ferran Olivella (1964) and Iker Casillas (2008 and 2012) to lift the Henri Delaunay trophy.
The skipper scored just once in seven games, but worked unselfishly for the good of the team.
The forward, who has spoken of his mental health challenges in the past, said he may not have even been in Germany but for the help of some former colleagues.
"Andres and Bojan are people that I can only thank," he said. "They've been through what I've been through, and there's always the light at the end of the tunnel.
"If it wasn't for him and Bojan, I wouldn't have played in this European Championship.
"I've put on my overalls at this [tournament], I had to free up and generate space for my team-mates. For me, that is worth more than having scored 20 goals."