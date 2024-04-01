Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane compared Erling Haaland to a "League Two player" following Manchester City's draw with Arsenal. (More Football News)
City failed to score at home for the first time in 58 matches in all competitions, but it was Haaland's general play which failed to impress Keane.
The Norway international had four shots in total - the most of any player on the field - but none of those tested David Raya in the Arsenal goal.
"The level of his general play is so poor and not just today," Keane said on Sky Sports.
"I think laying his stuff off, headers, whatever it might be…. In terms of in front of goal, he's the best in the world.
"But his general play for such a player it is so poor. Not just today, he has to improve.
"He's almost like a League Two player, that's how I look at him. His general play has to improve and it will do over the next few years.
"Being a brilliant striker is fantastic, but he has to improve his all-round game."
City's stalemate with Arsenal marked the first time they had played out a 0-0 draw in the league since March 2022 against Crystal Palace.
Pep Guardiola's men have slipped to third place, three points behind leaders Liverpool after the Reds' 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.
Haaland, who has 18 goals in 24 league games this term, will hope to get the nod when City return to action against Aston Villa on Wednesday.