Enzo Maresca Says 'Not Possible' For Chelsea To Play Real Madrid Target Josh Acheampong

The highly rated 18-year-old is under contract at Chelsea only until the end of next season, and a number of leading clubs, including European champions Madrid, are said to be interested in prising him away from Stamford Bridge

Josh Acheampong
Enzo Maresca has confirmed it is "not possible" for Chelsea to use Josh Acheampong while the Real Madrid-linked defender refuses to sign a new contract.  (More Football News)

The highly rated 18-year-old is under contract at Chelsea only until the end of next season, and a number of leading clubs, including European champions Madrid, are said to be interested in prising him away from Stamford Bridge.

Acheampong has so far played only twice for Chelsea, making his Premier League debut against Tottenham in May before appearing in last month's EFL Cup win against Barrow.

But reports this week revealed Acheampong would not appear again for the Blues until his future was resolved.

For head coach Maresca, who had hoped to use the academy graduate in Thursday's Conference League clash with Panathinaikos, it is a blow.

"I feel a bit of shame for Josh because this kind of game is an opportunity for him," said Maresca.

"I had a chat with him personally, about three weeks ago, about his situation. The chat we had was very good, positive, but I haven't spoken with him since.

"It is a shame because I really think he is potentially a top player.

"The first thing we need to do is to find a solution for his contract, for his future. It's a bad situation for him at the moment. I don't know if the people are helping him or not.

"I really like Josh and I would like to have him here with us, but it is not possible."

Goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen will play in Greece, Maresca said, while forwards Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix also hope to feature.

"Similar to Joao, [Mudryk] is doing well, but in this moment there are more players that are doing well," Maresca explained. "It is important for him and the rest that when they get the chance, they take it."

