English Premier League: Nottingham Forest Confirm Jota Silva Signing From Vitoria

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the arrival of Portuguese international Jota Silva from Vitoria. (More Football News)
Silva, who scored 15 goals in 42 matches in all competitions with the Primeira Liga side, has put pen to paper on a four-year deal at the City Ground.
Forest finished 17th in the Premier League last season, six points above the relegation zone, and were among the lowest scorers in the division.
Only Sheffield United (35), Everton (40) and Burnley (41) scored fewer goals than Forest's 49 last year, with Chris Wood the only player in the squad to hit double figures in the league.
Nuno Espirito Santo was keen to add more firepower to his side, with Silva's arrival bolstering their attacking options ahead of the new Premier League season.
Chief Football Officer Ross Wilson said: “We can see how excited Jota is to continue his career journey beyond Portugal where he has enjoyed such a strong period in the Primeira Liga with Vitoria Guimaraes, which resulted in him earning his debut for the Portuguese National Team back in March.”
Silva becomes Forest's fifth addition of the transfer window following the signings of Newcastle's Elliot Anderson and Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic.
Both Marko Stamenic and goalkeeper Carlos Miguel have been loaned out to Olympiacos and Corinthians respectively.