Football

EPL: Salah Hints At Liverpool Stay, Pays Tribute To Jurgen Klopp

Egyptian forward Salah has ruled out the prospect of leaving Anfield and has vowed to fight for more silverware next term, after their efforts in 2023-24 only amounted to February's EFL Cup win

Mohamed Salah looks set to stay at Liverpool
info_icon

Mohamed Salah has hinted he will still be a Liverpool player next season while paying tribute to departed manager Jurgen Klopp. (More Football News)

Klopp's nine-year reign on Merseyside came to an end with Sunday's 2-0 win over Wolves, with Liverpool ending his final campaign at the helm third in the Premier League.

Arne Slot was subsequently confirmed as his successor on Monday, but doubts have been raised as to whether Salah would play under the Dutchman.

Salah's form dropped off alarmingly in the second half of the campaign and he became involved in a public bust-up with Klopp last month, heightening speculation that he could depart as he enters the final 12 months of his contract. 

However, Salah seemed to rule out that prospect as he vowed to lead Liverpool to more silverware next term, after their efforts in 2023-24 only amounted to February's EFL Cup win. 

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah celebrates his goal against Tottenham Hotspur in their English Premier League 2023-24 game at Anfield. - null
Mohamed Salah Makes English Premier League History In Anfield Thriller

BY Stats Perform

"We know that trophies are what count and we will do everything possible to make that happen next season." Salah wrote in a post on X.

"Our fans deserve it and we will fight like hell."

Alongside an image of himself with Klopp, he wrote in a separate post: "It was great sharing all those trophies and experiences with you over the past seven years. 

"I wish you the best of luck for the future and hope we meet again."

Salah scored 18 Premier League goals in 2023-24, making it the least prolific campaign of his seven-year stint at Anfield.

Fourteen of those goals came before he went to the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt in January, where he sustained a hamstring injury that troubled him throughout the second half of the campaign.

Sunday's victory over Wolves represented Salah's 250th Premier League appearance for Liverpool.

His overall tally of 223 Premier League goal involvements for the Reds (155 goals, 68 assists) are the second-most by any player in their first 250 appearances for a club in the competition, with Thierry Henry managing 243 for Arsenal (171 goals, 72 assists).

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Two AIIMS Doctors Among Five Held For Facilitating Cheating During Test In Uttarakhand
  2. One Dead After Consuming Contaminated Water In Village In Karnataka
  3. Pune Porsche Accident: CCTV Shows Car In Blazing Speed, Cops Seek Trial Of Teen Driver As Adult; 'Renowned' Father Held
  4. Congress Leader Stabbed To Death By Husband In Mysuru
  5. Along Jharkhand's Thin Red Line, People's Issues Loom Large This Election Season
Entertainment News
  1. Korea Creative Content Agency Begins Investigation Into BTS' Chart-Rigging Allegations, To Question HYBE: Report
  2. Will There Be A Crossover Between ‘The Family Man 3’ And Shahid Kapoor's ‘Farzi 2’? Manoj Bajpayee Reveals
  3. SF9's Dawon Set To Commence His Mandatory Military Services As An Active Duty Soldier, Will Enlist In July
  4. Katrina Kaif To Welcome Her First Child With Vicky Kaushal In London? Here's What We Know
  5. Naga Chaitanya Poses With His Swanky New Porsche Worth THIS Whopping Amount- See Pics
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwik-Chirag Return To Top Of BWF Rankings
  2. MS Dhoni Retirement: Five Best Moments Of The CSK Legend In IPL History
  3. English Premier League: Mohamed Salah Hints At Liverpool Stay, Pays Tribute To Jurgen Klopp
  4. Geneva Open 2024 Wrap: Andy Murray Lags Behind Hanfmann Amid Rain Delays, Novak Djokovic Awaits Winner
  5. Serie A: Juventus Interim Coach Paolo Montero Hails Old Lady's Stunning Comeback Against Bologna
World News
  1. Yemen's Iran-Backed Houthi Rebels Claim They Shot Down Another US Drone
  2. Schengen Visas To Cost 12% More From June | All You Need To Know
  3. Amal Clooney Among Special Advisors For ICC Arrest Warrants Against Israeli PM Netanyahu, Hamas Leaders
  4. Anne Hathaway Wows In Custom GAP Dress At Bulgari Event. Fans Left Amazed!
  5. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwik-Chirag Return To Top Of BWF Rankings
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: EC Censures BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay Over Remarks On Mamata, Barred From Campaigning For 24 Hours