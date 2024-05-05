Football

Mohamed Salah Makes English Premier League History In Anfield Thriller

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is the first player in English Premier League history to score 10+ goals and provide 10+ assists in three consecutive seasons

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah celebrates his goal against Tottenham Hotspur in their English Premier League 2023-24 game at Anfield.
Mohamed Salah made more Premier League history as he scored and provided an assist in Liverpool's 4-2 win over Tottenham. (More Football News)

Salah, who had a public disagreement with outgoing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp during last week's 2-2 draw with West Ham, was back at his best as the Reds returned to winning ways on Sunday.

He opened the scoring in the 16th minute at Anfield, where Liverpool cruised into a 4-0 lead before Spurs fought back to make matters interesting late on.

Harvey Elliott curled in Liverpool's fourth goal, having received a pass from Salah, who in the process went into the Premier League's record books.

Salah is the first player in Premier League history to score 10+ goals and provide 10+ assists in three consecutive seasons.

Meanwhile, he is also only the second player to tally 10+ in both in five separate seasons in the competition overall, after Wayne Rooney.

"Mo was absolutely outstanding," Klopp told Sky Sports.

Salah's earlier goal had also seen him draw level with Harry Kane as the highest goalscorer in Premier League matches between Liverpool and Spurs, with nine. He is also squandered a great chance to make it 5-2, before seeing a goal disallowed for offside in stoppage time.

Indeed, the fixture itself is now the highest-scoring one in Premier League history, having overtaken Arsenal v Liverpool.

