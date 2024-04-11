Football

English Premier League: Jarrad Branthwaite Not ‘Wasting Energy’ By Dwelling On Everton Points Deduction

Everton, who were docked six points earlier this season for breaking PSR rules in the assessment period up to the 2021-22 season, have been handed another penalty for the three-year cycle to 2022-23 after admitting a breach of £16.6million

Peter%20Byrne%2FPA
Jarrad Branthwaite has reflected on Everton’s latest points deduction. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA
Jarrad Branthwaite says there is no point “wasting energy” by dwelling on the situation following Everton’s latest Premier League points deduction. (More Football News)

The Toffees were hit by their second points deduction of the season, losing a further two points, for breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Everton, who were docked six points earlier this season for breaking PSR rules in the assessment period up to the 2021-22 season, have been handed another penalty for the three-year cycle to 2022-23 after admitting a breach of £16.6million.

The punishment drops them one place to 16th in the Premier League table, two points above the relegation zone with a game in hand on three of the four clubs below them.

An independent commission was unable to decide on whether there was a further breach relating to costs of £6.5m. That case will be heard at an unspecified date and the PA news agency understands any resulting penalty is likely to be applied next season.

“It’s obviously a bit of a downer on what’s been a positive couple of games,” Everton defender Branthwaite told Sky Sports News.

“But it’s the same as when we got the first points deduction, there’s not a lot we can do about it.

“We can only put in performances on the pitch and try to rectify that by winning games from now until the end of the season to keep us safe.

“If you sit and dwell on it there’s no point just wasting energy. We’ve got to focus on ourselves as a team and what we can do from now until the end of the season to win as many games as possible to keep us in the Premier League.”

Branthwaite’s team-mate Dwight McNeil added: “We had a meeting and we got told we’d had two points deducted but it happened not so long ago and the next four games after that we were excellent.

“I think it helps with the experience we’ve got in the group. A lot of us have been in this position before, so that always helps.

“We never wanted to be here but we are and now we’ve got to get ourselves out of it and we are confident we can do that.”

Everton are back in Premier League action on Monday when they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

