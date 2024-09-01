Football

English Premier League: Jadon Sancho Given Fresh Start With Chelsea Loan Move

It brings an end to a three-year spell at Old Trafford for Sancho. The winger originally joined United on a five-year contract in 2021 but, following a public falling out with manager Erik ten Hag, found his first-team opportunities limited

Jadon-Sancho-Joins-Chelsea
Sancho during the Community Shield.
info_icon

Jadon Sancho has secured a move away from Manchester United, having joined Chelsea on Deadline Day on a season-long loan. (More Football News)

The deal includes an obligation to buy for between £20-£25 million at the end of the loan, according to widespread reports, meaning that the 24-year-old will not be returning to Old Trafford next summer.

Work to complete the transfer came late on Deadline Day, with a deal sheet being submitted to ensure the signing could go through after the 11pm deadline.

Chelsea were able to get the deal over the line, confirming the move was complete on Saturday evening. 

"I’m really excited to be here," Sancho said. "London is where I grew up and I’m happy to be back.

"The manager spoke to me about the project and, for a young player, it's exciting. Hopefully I can bring goals and assists to the Bridge."

Raheem Sterling joined Arsenal on the final day of the Transfer Window. - X/Arsenal
Transfer Deadline Day Wrap: Chelsea Snap Up Jadon Sancho; Sterling Off To Arsenal

BY Outlook Sports Desk

It brings an end to a three-year spell at Old Trafford for Sancho. The winger originally joined United on a five-year contract in 2021 but, following a public falling out with manager Erik ten Hag, found his first-team opportunities limited.

Sancho made 83 appearances in all competitions for United, but his last start for the club came against Manchester City in the 2023 FA Cup final. He made three substitute appearances in August 2023 before moving back to Dortmund on loan in January, where he scored three goals in 21 appearances.

Raheem Sterling has joined Arsenal on loan from Chelsea for the Premier League season - null
Raheem Sterling: Chelsea Outcast Signs On Loan To Arsenal On Transfer Deadline Day

BY Stats Perform

His final outing in a United shirt came off the bench in their Community Shield defeat to Manchester City, but he was not included in the squad for the first two league games.

Sancho joins a club with plenty of competition for attacking places, with Cole Palmer, Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Pedro Neto, Joao Felix and Noni Madueke among their roster.

Chelsea did also manage to move some players on during Deadline Day. Raheem Sterling secured a loan move to Arsenal on Deadline Day, while Trevoh Chalobah joined Crystal Palace, Armando Broja moved to Everton and Djordje Petrovic was loaned by Strasbourg.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test Day 3: Record-Breaking Joe Root Edges England Closer To Sri Lanka Victory
  2. Maharaja Trophy 2024: Mysore Warriors Edge Out Hubli Tigers To Enter Final
  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2: Five-Wicket Haul For Mehidy Hasan Miraz As BAN Dominate PAK
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: Updated Squads, Live Streaming, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Mehidy Hasan Miraz's Fifer Restricts Pakistan To 274 Runs On Day 2
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Jadon Sancho Given Fresh Start With Chelsea Loan Move
  2. La Liga 2024-25: Girona Confident They Can Be Contenders On All Fronts, Says Michel
  3. Bayer Leverkusen 2-3 Leipzig: Visitors Fightback Halts Unbeaten Streak For Xabi Alonso's Side
  4. Carlo Ancelotti Pleased With 'Influential' Kylian Mbappe Despite LaLiga Goal Drought
  5. Kieran McKenna: Ipswich Are More Confident After Opening Three Matches
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 5 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Through To Pre-QFs - In Pics
  2. US Open: Novak Djokovic Follows Carlos Alcaraz In Early Exit After 'Worst Tennis Ever Played'
  3. US Open: Sabalenka Overcomes First Set Scare To Trump Alexandrova - Data Debrief
  4. US Open, Day 5 Men's Singles Wrap: Djokovic Knocked Out; Zverev Advances - In Pics
  5. US Open: Alexei Popyrin Knocks Novak Djokovic Out In Third Round
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. RG Kar Rape-Murder Row: Doctor's Family Under 'House Arrest', Says Congress' Adhir Chowdhury
  2. Manipur: Kuki-Zo Community Protests At Jantar Mantar; Seeks Action Against CM Over Audio Clip
  3. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Court Sends 6 Accused To CBI Custody For 4 Days
  4. Jammu & Kashmir Elections 2024 Dates: Voting In 3 Phases On Sept 18, 25 And Oct 1, Results On Oct 8 | Full Schedule
  5. Haryana Elections 2024 Dates: Voting To Take Place On Oct 5, Results On Oct 8| Full Schedule
Entertainment News
  1. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  2. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  3. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  4. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  5. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
US News
  1. Which Is Your Fav Shape Of Fries?
  2. Which Items Customers Want Back On The Menu? | Top 10 Most-Missed Fast Food Items Revealed
  3. What Is TikTok's ‘Temple Run Challenge’— That Is Creating Chaos At Angkor Wat
  4. Dunkin' Joins The Value Meal Bandwagon With New $6 Breakfast Deal
  5. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
World News
  1. Which Is Your Fav Shape Of Fries?
  2. UK: 2 People Who Were Attacked During London's Notting Hill Carnival, Dead
  3. Afghanistan: UN To Continue Engaging Taliban Despite New Laws Restricting Women
  4. Which Items Customers Want Back On The Menu? | Top 10 Most-Missed Fast Food Items Revealed
  5. What Is TikTok's ‘Temple Run Challenge’— That Is Creating Chaos At Angkor Wat
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Jammu & Kashmir: Govt Transfers 7 Police Officers Following ECI Order
  3. Ghaziabad: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Teenager, 250 Booked For Vandalism
  4. Uttarakhand: Defective Helicopter Being Lifted From Kedarnath Falls Off Mid-air Accidentally | Watch
  5. Indian Tourist Who Fell Into Sinkhole In Malaysia Remains Missing, Search Op Enters 9th Day
  6. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
  7. NASA Decides To Cut 2 Astronauts From Next Trip For Sunita Williams, Dutch Wilmore
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 31, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign