Raheem Sterling: Chelsea Outcast Signs On Loan To Arsenal On Transfer Deadline Day

Raheem Sterling completed a season-long loan move to Arsenal from Chelsea at the eleventh hour on Deadline Day. (More Football News)
Sterling, who made 81 appearances for Chelsea since his move from Manchester City in 2022, was told he was not in the plans of new Blues head coach Enzo Maresca.
After not being involved in the squad for their opening day defeat to his former side, Sterling's representatives sought clarity over his future and he was linked with a move to Manchester United.
But instead, he reunited with Mikel Arteta, having spent time with him at the Etihad when the Spaniard was assistant head coach to Pep Guardiola.
During his two-year stint at Stamford Bridge, the 29-year-old netted 19 goals and added 12 assists in that time, with 18 of those goal involvements coming last campaign.
His 45 completed dribbles in the league was a total only bettered by Cole Palmer (52) and Nicolas Jackson (54), while also creating 39 chances for Chelsea.
Sterling provides a wealth of experience for the Gunners in their quest for the Premier League crown, having won the title four times with Man City.
"It’s an unbelievable feeling. It’s really exciting. I’m buzzing. It’s one where we kind of left it late but it’s one I was hoping for," Sterling told Arsenal's official website.
"Looking at everything, I’m just, like, ‘This is a perfect fit for me’, and I’m super happy that we got it over the line.
"I spoke with Edu and I said that it’s something you can see from the outside, you can see the real togetherness from Mikel’s time here and you see the journey that the boys are on, and you can see the hunger, and I keep saying again, the togetherness is something I’m looking to be a part of."
It offers another attacking option to Arteta for the remainder of the campaign, having allowed two of their forwards to depart the club on the final day of the window.
Eddie Nketiah completed a permanent transfer to Crystal Palace for an initial £25million fee, plus £5m in performance-related add-ons.
Reiss Nelson also secured a move away from the Emirates, signing a season-long loan deal with Fulham.