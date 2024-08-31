English Premier League clubs again flexed their financial muscles by spending around $2.6 billion in the summer transfer window that closed on Friday, August 30 for Europe’s five big domestic leagues. (More Football News)
Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital-owned Chelsea were the biggest spenders in the window with an outlay of $290 million that involved final day signing of Jadon Sancho from Manchester United.
Arsenal swooped in for Raheem Sterling from Stamford Bridge with the Englishman deemed surplus to requirements by their new manager Enzo Maresca.
Brentford sold their forward Ivan Toney to Saudi Club Al-Ahli whereas Manchester United signed PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte for an initial £42.1m, which could rise to £50.5m after add-ons.
The Gunners also sold their youth-academy star Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace worth £30m and sold goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to Southampton for £25m.
Here are some of the big day deals that went through on the Transfer Deadline Day:
English Premier League
Jadon Sancho - Man Utd to Chelsea, loan
Raheem Sterling - Chelsea to Arsenal, loan
Eddie Nketiah - Arsenal to Crystal Palace, £30m
Aaron Ramsdale - Arsenal to Southampton, £18m-plus
Orel Mangala - Lyon to Everton, loan
Manuel Ugarte - Paris Saint-Germain to Manchester United, £50.5m
Carlos Soler - Paris Saint-Germain to West Ham, loan
Reiss Nelson - Arsenal to Fulham, loan
Armando Broja - Chelsea to Everton, loan
James Ward-Prowse - West Ham to Nottingham Forest, loan
Sam Johnstone - Crystal Palace to Wolves, £10m
Andre - Fluminense to Wolves, undisclosed
Morato - Benfica to Nottingham Forest, £15m
Sekou Kone - Guidars FC to Manchester United, undisclosed
Maxence Lacroix - Wolfsburg to Crystal Palace, £21m with add-ons
Jayden Meghoma - Southampton to Brentford, £5m plus bonuses
Ryan Fraser - Newcastle to Southampton, undisclosed
Maxwel Cornet - West Ham to Southampton, loan
Odsonne Edouard - Crystal Palace to Leicester City, loan
Carlos Forbs - Ajax to Wolves, loan
Matt Turner - Nottingham Forest to Crystal Palace, loan
International
Ivan Toney - Brentford to Al Ahli, £40m
Alex Mighten - Nottingham Forest to San Diego, undisclosed
Vitinho - Burnley to Botafogo, undisclosed
Nayef Aguerd - West Ham to Real Sociedad, loan
Wilfried Zaha - Galatasaray to Lyon, loan
Tammy Abraham - Roma to AC Milan, loan
Alexis Saelemaekers - AC Milan to Roma, loan
Stefan Bajcetic - Liverpool to Red Bull Salzburg, loan
Koji Miyoshi - Birmingham to VfL Bochum, undisclosed
Djordje Petrovic - Chelsea to Strasbourg, loan
Enzo Barrenechea - Aston Villa to Valencia, loan
Neal Maupay - Everton to Marseille, loan
Scott McTominay - Manchester United to Napoli, £21m plus add-ons
Frank Onyeka - Brentford to Augsburg, loan
Pierre Ekwah - Sunderland to St Etienne, loan
Timothee Pembele - Sunderland to Le Havre, loan
Fabio Silva - Wolves to Las Palmas, loan
Billy Gilmour - Brighton to Napoli, £12.6m plus add-ons
There could still be some surprises in store beyond Europe. That’s because the Saudi Pro League has until Monday to lure more players, after Toney’s agreement.
Chelsea have still not offloaded the likes of Ben Chilwell from their squad and it will be interesting to see whether the Englishman stays on or moves away from the London club.
(With AP inputs)