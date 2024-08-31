Football

Transfer Deadline Day Wrap: Chelsea Snap Up Jadon Sancho; Sterling Off To Arsenal

The transfer window for league clubs in England and Scotland closed, with some head-turning deals taking place including the likes of Sterling, Sancho and Ivan Toney

Raheem-Sterling-Arsenal-Football-X-Photo
Raheem Sterling joined Arsenal on the final day of the Transfer Window. Photo: X/Arsenal
info_icon

English Premier League clubs again flexed their financial muscles by spending around $2.6 billion in the summer transfer window that closed on Friday, August 30 for Europe’s five big domestic leagues. (More Football News)

Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital-owned Chelsea were the biggest spenders in the window with an outlay of $290 million that involved final day signing of Jadon Sancho from Manchester United.

Arsenal swooped in for Raheem Sterling from Stamford Bridge with the Englishman deemed surplus to requirements by their new manager Enzo Maresca.

Brentford sold their forward Ivan Toney to Saudi Club Al-Ahli whereas Manchester United signed PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte for an initial £42.1m, which could rise to £50.5m after add-ons.

The Gunners also sold their youth-academy star Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace worth £30m and sold goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to Southampton for £25m.

Raheem Sterling in action for Chelsea last season - null
EPL: Chelsea Outcast Raheem Sterling Stripped Of Shirt Number Seven

BY Stats Perform

Here are some of the big day deals that went through on the Transfer Deadline Day:

English Premier League

  • Jadon Sancho - Man Utd to Chelsea, loan

  • Raheem Sterling - Chelsea to Arsenal, loan

  • Eddie Nketiah - Arsenal to Crystal Palace, £30m

  • Aaron Ramsdale - Arsenal to Southampton, £18m-plus

  • Orel Mangala - Lyon to Everton, loan

  • Manuel Ugarte - Paris Saint-Germain to Manchester United, £50.5m

  • Carlos Soler - Paris Saint-Germain to West Ham, loan

  • Reiss Nelson - Arsenal to Fulham, loan

  • Armando Broja - Chelsea to Everton, loan

  • James Ward-Prowse - West Ham to Nottingham Forest, loan

  • Sam Johnstone - Crystal Palace to Wolves, £10m

  • Andre - Fluminense to Wolves, undisclosed

  • Morato - Benfica to Nottingham Forest, £15m

  • Sekou Kone - Guidars FC to Manchester United, undisclosed

  • Maxence Lacroix - Wolfsburg to Crystal Palace, £21m with add-ons

  • Jayden Meghoma - Southampton to Brentford, £5m plus bonuses

  • Ryan Fraser - Newcastle to Southampton, undisclosed

  • Maxwel Cornet - West Ham to Southampton, loan

  • Odsonne Edouard - Crystal Palace to Leicester City, loan

  • Carlos Forbs - Ajax to Wolves, loan

  • Matt Turner - Nottingham Forest to Crystal Palace, loan

International

  • Ivan Toney - Brentford to Al Ahli, £40m

  • Alex Mighten - Nottingham Forest to San Diego, undisclosed

  • Vitinho - Burnley to Botafogo, undisclosed

  • Nayef Aguerd - West Ham to Real Sociedad, loan

  • Wilfried Zaha - Galatasaray to Lyon, loan

  • Tammy Abraham - Roma to AC Milan, loan

  • Alexis Saelemaekers - AC Milan to Roma, loan

  • Stefan Bajcetic - Liverpool to Red Bull Salzburg, loan

  • Koji Miyoshi - Birmingham to VfL Bochum, undisclosed

  • Djordje Petrovic - Chelsea to Strasbourg, loan

  • Enzo Barrenechea - Aston Villa to Valencia, loan

  • Neal Maupay - Everton to Marseille, loan

  • Scott McTominay - Manchester United to Napoli, £21m plus add-ons

  • Frank Onyeka - Brentford to Augsburg, loan

  • Pierre Ekwah - Sunderland to St Etienne, loan

  • Timothee Pembele - Sunderland to Le Havre, loan

  • Fabio Silva - Wolves to Las Palmas, loan

  • Billy Gilmour - Brighton to Napoli, £12.6m plus add-ons

There could still be some surprises in store beyond Europe. That’s because the Saudi Pro League has until Monday to lure more players, after Toney’s agreement.

Chelsea have still not offloaded the likes of Ben Chilwell from their squad and it will be interesting to see whether the Englishman stays on or moves away from the London club.

(With AP inputs)

