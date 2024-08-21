Football

EPL: Chelsea Outcast Raheem Sterling Stripped Of Shirt Number Seven

New Chelsea signing Pedro Neto, who wore the number 19 shirt on his debut versus Manchester City, had been given Raheem Sterling's old number

Raheem-Sterling-footballer
Raheem Sterling in action for Chelsea last season
info_icon

Raheem Sterling has been stripped of the number seven shirt by Chelsea as his exile from Enzo Maresca's first-team squad continues.

Sterling was left out of Chelsea's matchday squad for Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City, with his representatives issuing a statement demanding "clarity" on his future ahead of kick-off.

On Wednesday, Maresca confirmed Sterling was – alongside 14 other players – training away from Chelsea's first-team squad, saying it would be "better" if the winger leaves.

It was then announced by the club that new signing Pedro Neto – who wore the number 19 shirt on his debut versus City – had been given Sterling's old number, with fellow new arrival Joao Felix taking the number 14 shirt after joining from Atletico Madrid.

Trevoh Chalobah previously wore number 14, and the defender is also expected to leave Stamford Bridge before the end of the transfer window.

Sterling joined Chelsea following a hugely successful seven-year stint at Manchester City in 2022, and has made 59 Premier League appearances for the Blues, scoring 14 goals and adding seven assists.

The 29-year-old ranked third among all Chelsea players for dribbles completed (45) in the competition last term, and seventh for chances created, with 30.

Juventus, Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa have all been linked with a move for Sterling, though his reported £250,000 weekly wage could prove an obstacle to a transfer. 

Sterling has also been left out of Chelsea's squad for Thursday's Europa Conference League play-off clash with Servette, as the Blues look to establish a healthy lead to take to Switzerland for the second leg next week.

