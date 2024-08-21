Football

EPL: Emiliano Martinez Extends Aston Villa Contract Till 2029

FIFA World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez joined Aston Villa in September 2020 for a fee of 17 million pounds from Arsenal and has made 160 appearances for them in all competitions

Aston Villa goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez.
Emiliano Martinez has signed a contract extension with Aston Villa to keep him at the club until 2029. (More Football News)

His current contract was set to run out in 2027, but he has now signed a new deal which will keep him at Villa Park for five more years.

The World Cup winner joined Villa in September 2020 for a fee of £17million from Arsenal and has made 160 appearances for them in all competitions.

In his debut campaign, he kept 15 clean sheets, equalling a club record for a single season, and has gone on to keep 54 shutouts in all competitions since.

Martinez's penalty shoot-out heroics in the Europa Conference League last season helped the club to the semi-finals, while he was also a key figure as they secured Champions League football by finishing fourth in the Premier League.

The Argentinian has missed just eight Premier League games since his debut, with the team losing six of those and conceding an average of 2.5 goals per game without him, compared to just 1.3 with him between the sticks.

Martinez's form at Villa caught the eye of Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni, as he was given his debut for the national team, and has since won the Copa America twice and the World Cup.

