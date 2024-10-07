Football

Premier League: Aston Villa 'Super-Sub' Jhon Duran Signs New Six-Year Deal

Jhon Duran has netted four times in the Premier League this term, with all of those goals coming from the bench

Jhon Duran
Jhon Duran has signed a new deal with Aston Villa
info_icon

Aston Villa have tied down Jhon Duran to a new contract after the Colombian's fantastic start to the campaign. (More Football News)

Duran has netted four times in the Premier League this term, with all of those goals coming from the bench.

Last week, he grabbed his first Champions League goal, converting with an audacious lob over Manuel Neuer to hand Villa a memorable 1-0 win over Bayern Munich.

No player to have scored at least three goals in the Premier League this season has a better minutes-per-goal ratio than Duran (46), who has also overperformed his 2.06 expected goals (xG).

Duran was on the verge of leaving Villa over the summer, with both Chelsea and West Ham interested, but he ultimately stayed put.

The club have now moved to secure the 20-year-old's future, and Duran has signed a deal to keep him at Villa Park until 2030.

Duran was unable to wield his usual influence from the bench as Villa drew 0-0 with Manchester United on Sunday, seeing Unai Emery's team head into the international break in fifth place.

