England Vs Finland: Harry Kane Targeting 100 Goals Ahead Of Landmark Appearance For Nations League Clash

Ahead of his 100th appearance for England, Harry Kane is next targeting 100 goals for his country. (More Football News)
The Three Lions captain is set to make his landmark appearance against Finland at Wembley on Tuesday, becoming the 10th player to reach the milestone, and the first since Wayne Rooney in November 2014.
Kane is England's record goalscorer, netting 66 goals in his 99 appearances so far, and has 17 assists for the national team.
He scored three times for England at Euro 2024, sharing the Golden Boot with five other players, with his last goal coming from the penalty spot against the Netherlands in the semi-final.
Kane started their Nations League opener against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, a match they won 2-0, though the striker failed to hit the net despite having the most shots (four) and touches in the opposition box (nine).
Kane, who averages a goal every 117 minutes for England, has now set himself the target of 100 goals, shrugging off a suggestion that it is too ambitious.
"It's possible, it's there," Kane said. "What is it, 34 goals?
"It is strange, I have touched on it a bit, 100 caps have come round so quick – especially the last few years, playing three major tournaments in such a short space of time. In those years I've done around 15, 16, 17 caps a year, whereas a normal year would be 10.
"The goals were similar. I felt I was on 30 goals and then, bam, I went to 50 and 60. It is definitely there and definitely possible. I feel like I am in a good place, and these are good targets to try to reach.
"Some people may see them as unrealistic, but I would rather go for something unrealistic and not quite make it, rather than be comfortable just saying I will be happy with 70 or 80 goals."
Kane is set to be awarded a golden cap ahead of kick-off on his landmark appearance.