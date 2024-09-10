Football

England Vs Finland: Harry Kane Targeting 100 Goals Ahead Of Landmark Appearance For Nations League Clash

The Three Lions captain is set to make his landmark appearance against Finland at Wembley on Tuesday, becoming the 10th player to reach the milestone, and the first since Wayne Rooney in November 2014

Harry Kane, England Football Team, Football
England captain Harry Kane
info_icon

Ahead of his 100th appearance for England, Harry Kane is next targeting 100 goals for his country. (More Football News)

The Three Lions captain is set to make his landmark appearance against Finland at Wembley on Tuesday, becoming the 10th player to reach the milestone, and the first since Wayne Rooney in November 2014.

Kane is England's record goalscorer, netting 66 goals in his 99 appearances so far, and has 17 assists for the national team.

He scored three times for England at Euro 2024, sharing the Golden Boot with five other players, with his last goal coming from the penalty spot against the Netherlands in the semi-final.

Lee Carsley has said the best man for the job should be the next England manager - null
Interim Boss Carsley Feels Only The Best Should Be Considered For England Role

BY Stats Perform

Kane started their Nations League opener against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, a match they won 2-0, though the striker failed to hit the net despite having the most shots (four) and touches in the opposition box (nine).

Kane, who averages a goal every 117 minutes for England, has now set himself the target of 100 goals, shrugging off a suggestion that it is too ambitious.

"It's possible, it's there," Kane said. "What is it, 34 goals?

"It is strange, I have touched on it a bit, 100 caps have come round so quick – especially the last few years, playing three major tournaments in such a short space of time. In those years I've done around 15, 16, 17 caps a year, whereas a normal year would be 10.

"The goals were similar. I felt I was on 30 goals and then, bam, I went to 50 and 60. It is definitely there and definitely possible. I feel like I am in a good place, and these are good targets to try to reach.

"Some people may see them as unrealistic, but I would rather go for something unrealistic and not quite make it, rather than be comfortable just saying I will be happy with 70 or 80 goals."

Kane is set to be awarded a golden cap ahead of kick-off on his landmark appearance.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs AUS, 1st T20I: England Name Three Debutants In Playing XI Against Australia
  2. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Day 2 Highlights: Officials Call Stumps With Outfield Not Good Enough For Play
  3. Zim Afro T10 Season 2: All Squads, Teams, Venues, Fixtures, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. AFG Vs NZ, One-Off Test: Greater Noida Stadium Draws Massive Criticism Over Poor Facilities
  5. Duleep Trophy Updated Squads: Sarfaraz, Dayal Stay With India B But Other Test Players Depart
Football News
  1. England Vs Finland: Harry Kane Targeting 100 Goals Ahead Of Landmark Appearance For Nations League Clash
  2. ISL 2024-25 Fixtures: Key Dates For Kolkata, Southern Derbies Revealed - All You Need To Know
  3. Hyderabad FC Preview, ISL 2024-25: Fixtures, New Signings, Updated Squad - All You Need To Know
  4. Memphis Depay Seals Corinthians Move After Atletico Madrid Exit
  5. Martin Odegaard: Arsenal Captain Injured On Norway Duty Ahead Of North London Derby
Tennis News
  1. Who Is Aryan Shah? The Reserve Davis Cup Player Set Who Has Replaced The Injured Sumit Nagal In Sweden
  2. Jannik Sinner: Will Cloud Hang Over Italian's US Open Triumph As Deadline To Challenge Doping Verdict Nears?
  3. Andy Murray Embracing New-Found Freedom After Tennis Retirement
  4. ATP Rankings: Taylor Fritz Reaches Top 10 Again, Emma Navarro Hits Career-High No. 8 After US Open
  5. Jannik Sinner: At 23, Already Racing Ahead With Two Slam Titles And No. 1 Ranking
Hockey News
  1. China Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  2. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  3. Pakistan Vs Japan Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  4. India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: Sukhjeet Scores Twice As IND Beat JPN 5-1
  5. IND 5-1 JPN, Asian Champions Trophy: Clinical India Make It Two Wins In Two Games

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Special NIA Court Grants Interim Bail To MP Engineer Rashid In Terror Funding Case Till October 2
  2. Day In Pics: September 10, 2024
  3. Monsoon Fury: IMD Issues Rain Alerts, Warns Of Flash Flood In Several States
  4. St Stephen's vs DU: Delhi HC Allows 7 Students To Attend Classes At College | What's The Dispute About
  5. Haryana Assembly Elections: BJP Fields Captain Yogesh Bairagi Against Cong's Vinesh Phogat | Full Candidate List
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  2. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  3. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  4. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  5. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
World News
  1. New Order For Old Problem: Germany’s Border Curb To Crackdown On Illegal Immigration Explained
  2. Australia To Ban Social Media Platforms For Children | Do Age Limits Work?
  3. In Photos: Afghan Women’s Lives Reclaimed By Taliban Control
  4. First Mpox Case Of Older Strain In India; China Begins Clinical Trials For Vaccine | Key Updates
  5. ‘Nothing Resembling An Adequate Response To The Crisis Of Afghan Women’: Heather Barr Of Human Rights Watch 
Latest Stories
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Day 2 Highlights: Officials Call Stumps With Outfield Not Good Enough For Play
  2. Kiren Rijiju Rejects Reports Of Chinese Encroachment In Arunachal | What Are China's Territorial Claims?
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 10, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Middle East Tensions: Over 40 Dead In Israeli Strike In Gaza Strip; UN Offers To Monitor Ceasefire In War-Hit Region
  5. Sanju Samson Officially Joins Kerala Super League's Malappuram FC As Co-Owner
  6. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand Name Experienced Squad; Devine, Bates Set For Ninth Straight Edition
  7. Duleep Trophy: Rinku Singh To Play; Sarfaraz May Stay Even As Big Names Head For BAN Tests
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs