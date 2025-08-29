FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Elliot Anderson Gets First Senior England Call-up, Trent Alexander-Arnold Dropped

Elliot Anderson has received his maiden call-up to the ENG senior squad
Real Madrid's Trent has been dropped
Man United Harry Maguire has also missed the cut
Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson has received his first senior England call-up ahead of next month's World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia, but Real Madrid's Trent Alexander-Arnold has been omitted.
The Three Lions, who are top of Group K after winning their first three qualifiers under Thomas Tuchel, host Andorra at Villa Park on September 6 then visit Serbia three days later.
This will be Tuchel's third international window since taking the reins in January, and his latest squad is headlined by the inclusion of Anderson.
Anderson joined Forest from Newcastle United in a £35m deal last July and emerged as a key player as Nuno Espirito Santo's side finished seventh in the Premier League.
The 22-year-old played 37 league games last season, scoring twice and supplying six assists. He ranked fourth among Forest players for chances created, with 37, and second for successful passes in the opposition half (645) and tackles won (56).
Anderson previously represented Scotland from under-16 to under-21 level and was called up to Steve Clarke's senior squad in 2023, only to withdraw due to injury.
He later switched allegiance to the country of his birth and was part of the England squad that won the Under-21 European Championship earlier this year, scoring in a quarter-final win over Spain and earning a place in the Team of the Tournament.
Full-back Djed Spence is the other uncapped player to be called up after impressing for Tottenham in their perfect start to the Premier League campaign.
The other major story is that Alexander-Arnold has been left out, having been included in each of Tuchel's first two squads.
Alexander-Arnold left Liverpool to join Madrid before the Club World Cup, following the expiration of his contract with the Reds.
Alexander-Arnold started Madrid's opening game of the season in LaLiga, a 1-0 win over Osasuna, but he was then reduced to the role of substitute for last week's 3-0 victory at Real Oviedo.
His Blancos team-mate Jude Bellingham was already ruled out of the September internationals after undergoing shoulder surgery, and he may not be fit for games against Wales and Latvia in October. Cole Palmer has also been left out after suffering an injury in the warm-up ahead of Chelsea's 5-1 win at West Ham last Friday.
Jack Grealish is another high-profile absentee despite a strong start to his loan spell with Everton, while John Stones, Adam Wharton and Marcus Rashford have been recalled.
Rashford, who joined Barcelona on loan from Manchester United in July, missed Euro 2024 then returned to Tuchel's setup in March, but he was not included in England's latest squad, for a 1-0 qualifying win in Andorra and a 3-1 friendly defeat to Senegal.
England squad: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Manchester City); Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City); Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace); Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona) Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).