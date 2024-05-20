Football

England At UEFA Euro 2024: Kane Injury Doubt For Three Lions' European Championship Squad

The final announcement of Gareth Southgate's 26-man England squad will be revealed on June 7, ahead of the tournament opener against Serbia on June 16

England captain, Harry Kane
info_icon

Harry Kane may be a doubt for England’s Euro 2024 squad as he continues to struggle with a back problem. (More Football News)

Gareth Southgate is due to name his preliminary squad for Euro 2024 on Tuesday, ahead of upcoming friendlies against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland. 

The England captain missed the final two Bundesliga games of the season after going off towards the end of Bayern Munich’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed prior to their final match against Hoffenheim that Kane was back in England to undergo treatment.

When later asked again about the nature of the striker’s injury, Tuchel admitted that Kane had been struggling for a couple of weeks.

"In Madrid, it was borderline. We tried injections and treatments. The back has completely closed.

"It has gotten worse and kept breaking out in small, everyday movements. There's no chance he's even training."

Kane scored 36 league goals in his debut campaign for Bayern, though due to the injury, he finished five adrift of Robert Lewandowski’s single-season goal record of 41, set in 2019-20.

The final announcement of Southgate's 26-man squad will be revealed on June 7, ahead of the tournament opener against Serbia on June 16.

