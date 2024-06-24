Harry Kane insists he is fully fit and firing at Euro 2024 as the England captain reminded pundits of their responsibility, suggesting players "do hear" their scrutiny. (More Football News)
The Bayern Munich talisman was withdrawn in the second half as England were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw with Denmark on Tuesday.
Kane opened the scoring after just 18 minutes in that frustrating showing but has struggled to make a decisive impact in Germany, after also failing to deliver in England's opening 1-0 win over Serbia.
The former Tottenham striker has only managed two touches in the opposition box at Euro 2024, the same total as both Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
That led to some scrutiny from some former players-turned-pundits, with Gary Lineker criticising Kane's tendency to drop deep and seemingly negative impact on Gareth Southgate's attempted press.
Kane acknowledged the comments but suggested the likes of Lineker, an 80-cap England international, must remember their profile when encouraging scrutiny of the national side.
"I'd never want to be disrespectful to any player, especially a player who's worn the shirt and knows what it's like to play for England," Kane said at Sunday's press conference before Tuesday's clash with Slovenia.
"I think what maybe ex-players or ex-players who are pundits now have got to realise is that it's very hard not to listen to it now, especially for some players who are not used to it or some players who are new to the environment.
"I always feel like they have a responsibility, I know they've got to be honest and give their opinion but also their responsibility of being an ex-player, an ex-England player that a lot of players looked up to.
"People do care about what they say and people do listen to them. So like I touched on, everyone's got their opinion but the bottom line is we haven't won anything as a nation for a long, long time.
"A lot of these players were part of that as well and they know how tough it is. It's not digging anyone out but it's just the reality that they do know that it's tough to play in these major tournaments and tough to play for England.
"All I'd say is just remember what it was like to wear the shirt and that their words are listened to, you do hear it. We all want to win a major tournament.
"I'm sure they want us to win a major tournament, and being as helpful as they can and building the lads up with confidence would be a much better way of going about it."
Kane has scored five goals in his last six Euros appearances, with only Wayne Rooney (six) and Alan Shearer (seven) scoring more European Championship goals for England.
The England skipper is also only the third player to score in four separate major tournaments for his country (2018 and 2022 World Cup, Euro 2020 and this edition), after Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney.
Yet still his influence off the ball remains a question that many have posed to Southgate's tactics, but Kane insists he is fit and capable of leading from the front.
"I'll give everything I have for however long I play," Kane responded when asked about his early withdrawal against Denmark. "If it's 70 minutes, if it's 90 minutes, if it's extra time, I physically feel more than capable of doing any of that.
"I've done that my whole career and I've done that for pretty much the whole season as well. I'm feeling fresh and I'm feeling fit.
"I know sometimes when I've had bad games or games not up to the standard, there's always something to look for and find a reason why. But sometimes it's just that's the game, or it's one or two games.
"If this was in a league season, no one's really talking about it because it's in a small heightened environment.
"Of course, there's more chatter. So the important thing is that from me personally, I feel fit, I feel ready and I'll play as long as the manager wants me to play."