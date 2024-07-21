Football

England At Euro 2024: Alexander-Arnold Says Lineker's Criticism Was Warranted

Gary Lineker had hit out at England's display in a 1-1 group-stage draw with Denmark on his podcast, in comments that attracted a fierce response from captain Harry Kane

Trent Alexander-Arnold in action at Euro 2024.
Trent Alexander-Arnold admits England's players agreed with Gary Lineker's controversial description of the Three Lions' Euro 2024 performances as "s***". (More Football News)

Lineker hit out at England's display in a 1-1 group-stage draw with Denmark on his podcast, The Rest is Football, in comments that attracted a fierce response from captain Harry Kane.

Kane responded by saying former England players in the media had a "responsibility" when it came to discussing the national team, calling on them to be more supportive.

Alexander-Arnold, however, says many in the camp agreed with Lineker's criticism and feels some used it as motivation as the Three Lions grew into the tournament, finishing as runners-up to Spain.

"We had all seen it and heard it and felt it," the Liverpool ace told The Daily Mirror. "We all knew that we could be playing and performing better. 

"It is never nice for someone to point that out but everyone deep down knew it within ourselves, too.

"It was something we were already thinking about, we knew we needed to be better. We had to add that to our performances, some players may have used that as motivation."

England created chances worth just 6.15 expected goals (xG) in their seven games in Germany, with only Scotland (0.32), Serbia (0.7), Slovenia (0.81), Albania (0.82) and Italy (0.84) averaging a lower xG figure per game than their 0.88.

The Three Lions needed a stoppage-time overhead kick from Jude Bellingham to overcome Slovakia in the last 16, a penalty shoot-out to advance against Switzerland in the quarter-finals and a last-minute Ollie Watkins winner to beat the Netherlands in the semi-finals.

After England's dramatic run ended with a 2-1 final loss to Spain, manager Gareth Southgate announced his resignation following eight years at the helm.

Alexander-Arnold believes the Three Lions' aim for the 2026 World Cup must be to finally get over the line, promising the squad will give their all for Southgate's successor.

"Everyone has a high expectation with England now and rightly so, it is true of us as players," he added.

"We feel we should be winning tournaments, that is the goal and standard we have set ourselves. That will be there for the new manager."

