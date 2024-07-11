ENG Vs NED, Euro 2024 Semi-Final: Controversial 'Penalty' Call Ends Dutch Dream Of First Title In 36 Years

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman gestures during a semifinal match between the Netherlands and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman gestures during a semifinal match between the Netherlands and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)