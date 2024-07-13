Declan Rice wants to take inspiration from the Lionesses' European Championships success when England face Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday. (More Football News)
England's women won their first major trophy at Euro 2022, dramatically beating Germany 2-1 in extra time to earn the country's first title since the men won the 1966 World Cup.
The Three Lions had come close to ending the trophy drought themselves the year before but lost on penalties to Italy in the delayed Euro 2020 final.
Having reached the final for the second consecutive Euros, Rice is aiming to build on the legacy created by the Lionesses.
"Yeah, it would mean everything I think to win something for your country,” Rice said.
"We saw when the women's team won it, what it meant to them and what it meant to the nation. I'm lucky enough now to see a lot of the girls who are in the Arsenal squad and to this day they still speak about it.
"You know that's what we want now as a men's team, you know we want it. We want to win; we want to make the nation proud. We want to make the fans proud.
"And it's a chance to create our own little bit of history. So yeah, look, we're ready. But like I said, it's another game of football and may the best team win."
As well as reaching the final in both European Championships under Gareth Southgate, England also reached the semi-finals and quarter-finals of the World Cups in 2018 and 2022 respectively.
However, the manager had come under criticism at the tournament in the early stages after lacklustre performances from the side, especially in the group stages.
"I can't speak highly enough of Gareth," Rice added. "I think he deserves it more than anyone.
"I think the England manager's job is probably one of the most scrutinised jobs in the world, but you look at what he's done for us in tournaments.
"Obviously, after the group games it was tough, the boos, people chucking stuff on the pitch, you have to see that, and you have to be calm in those moments.
"For him as the manager, he has to be calm and the way he still reacted with us after that, how calm he was, even though if he would have been feeling a different way, it still made us feel really calm. And we always still had a vision and a belief that we could go and do special things.
"Now we're feeling that love, that confidence, and we can't thank everyone enough for that and, yeah, just keep with us one more game. And, hopefully, we can do something special and give memories to you all for forever."