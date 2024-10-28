El Clasico: PM Narendra Modi Talks About Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Fervour In India - Watch

FC Barcelona thrashed current La Liga champions Real Madrid 4-0 in the El Clasico on Saturday, October 27 at the Santiago Bernabéu. The El Clasico is one of the most-talked about football match in the world of sport and battle between Real Madrid and Barca creates a lot of buzz. (More Football News)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Gujarat's Vadodara alongside his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez as the former talked about the game's fervor in the country.
Citing as FC Barcelona's crushing victory over Real Madrid in the La Liga, PM Modi highlighted as to how the Spanish league is passionately followed in India, as closely as it would have been in Spain.
"Spanish football is liked a lot in India. Yesterday, the match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, and the discussions were held in India, too. Barcelona's brilliant win was a subject of discussion here as well. I can also tell you that there was as much banter between the fans of the two clubs in India, as it would've been in Spain," PM Modi said during his speech at the event.
Earlier, the two PMs jointly inaugurated the Tata Advanced System Limited (TASL)-Airbus facility in Vadodara to manufacture C-295 military aircraft in India.
"Today, with the inauguration of the C-295 (aircraft) plant, a new chapter of our partnership has begun. Our partnership is centuries old. The shared belief in values like democracy and rule of law binds us together," Modi said in his opening remarks at the bilateral talks.
He said India and Spain have strong cooperation in many areas like economy, defense, pharma, IT, science and technology, and renewable energy, and both the countries emphasise on global peace, prosperity and cooperation.
"People to people contact provides a strong foundation for our relations. The Indian young talent is contributing to Spain's green and digital transitions," he said.
Looking at the increasing relations between people, this year India has opened its new consulate in Barcelona, and welcomes Spain's decision to open a new consulate in Bengaluru, Modi said.
"I am confident that our talks today will contribute to making our partnership more dynamic and multifaceted," he said.
(with PTI inputs)