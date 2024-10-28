Football

El Clasico: PM Narendra Modi Talks About Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Fervour In India - Watch

Indian Prime Minister Modi spoke about India's passion for football, highlighting the buzz that El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid created in the country over the weekend

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Narendra Modi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: PTI
info_icon

FC Barcelona thrashed current La Liga champions Real Madrid 4-0 in the El Clasico on Saturday, October 27 at the Santiago Bernabéu. The El Clasico is one of the most-talked about football match in the world of sport and battle between Real Madrid and Barca creates a lot of buzz. (More Football News)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Gujarat's Vadodara alongside his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez as the former talked about the game's fervor in the country.

Citing as FC Barcelona's crushing victory over Real Madrid in the La Liga, PM Modi highlighted as to how the Spanish league is passionately followed in India, as closely as it would have been in Spain.

"Spanish football is liked a lot in India. Yesterday, the match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, and the discussions were held in India, too. Barcelona's brilliant win was a subject of discussion here as well. I can also tell you that there was as much banter between the fans of the two clubs in India, as it would've been in Spain," PM Modi said during his speech at the event.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid. - null
La Liga: Robert Lewandowski's Brace Helps Barcelona Beat Real Madrid 4-0 In El Clasico

BY Stats Perform

Earlier, the two PMs jointly inaugurated the Tata Advanced System Limited (TASL)-Airbus facility in Vadodara to manufacture C-295 military aircraft in India.

"Today, with the inauguration of the C-295 (aircraft) plant, a new chapter of our partnership has begun. Our partnership is centuries old. The shared belief in values like democracy and rule of law binds us together," Modi said in his opening remarks at the bilateral talks.

He said India and Spain have strong cooperation in many areas like economy, defense, pharma, IT, science and technology, and renewable energy, and both the countries emphasise on global peace, prosperity and cooperation.

"People to people contact provides a strong foundation for our relations. The Indian young talent is contributing to Spain's green and digital transitions," he said.

Looking at the increasing relations between people, this year India has opened its new consulate in Barcelona, and welcomes Spain's decision to open a new consulate in Bengaluru, Modi said.

"I am confident that our talks today will contribute to making our partnership more dynamic and multifaceted," he said.

(with PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Tour Of South Africa: VVS Laxman To Coach Men In Blue During Proteas T20I Series
  2. Who Are Pakistan's New Captains In ODI, T20I And Test Cricket After Babar Azam's Resignation?
  3. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs NZ-W Series Decider
  4. Pro Cricket League 2024: Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers Beat Sahgal Delhi Demons By Six Wickets To Lift Title
  5. Uganda Vs Bahrain, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. El Clasico: PM Narendra Modi Talks About Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Fervour In India - Watch
  2. Premier League 2024-25: West Ham Beat Manchester United 2-1 After Controversial VAR Call - In Pics
  3. Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain Thrash Marseille 3-0 In Le Classique - In Pics
  4. English Premier League: Mohamed Salah Helps Liverpool Hold Arsenal 2-2 - In Pics
  5. Serie A: Kenan Yildiz's Double Takes Juventus To Fighting Draw In Derby D’Italia - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  2. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  3. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  4. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  5. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  4. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  5. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. CJI Chandrachud Defends Meeting With PM Modi Amid Opposition Criticism
  2. Punjab Sees 50% Dip In Post-Harvest Farm Fires, Yet Delhi Air Remains 'Poor'
  3. PM Modi, Spanish PM Sanchez Inaugurates Tata-Airbus Facility In Vadodara
  4. After Disengagement Along LAC, India-China To Work Towards De-Escalation | What We Know
  5. J&K: Militants Fire At Army Vehicle In Akhnoor Sector; Search Ops Launched
Entertainment News
  1. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  2. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  3. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  4. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  5. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Satellite Images Reveal Damage At Iranian Military Base; UNSC To Meet On Israeli Airstrikes
  2. Pakistan Leaders Offer 'Unwavering' Support To Kashmir Until They Achieve Rights To 'Self-Determination'
  3. Georgia’s Ruling Party Wins Another Term Amid Disputes
  4. Japan: PM Ishiba's Party Struggles Against Corruption Backlash
  5. Israel: Apparent Truck Attack On Bus Stop Near Mossad Headquarters Wounds Dozens
Latest Stories
  1. East Bengal Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Streaming, AFC Challenge League, West Region: When, Where To Watch
  2. Hylo Open 2024 Live Streaming: Indian Players, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About BWF 500 Tournament
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In UP Madrasas, A Tussle Between Right To Education And Access To Education
  5. Full List: Shiv Sena Fields Milind Deora From Worli To Contest Aditya Thackeray In Maharashtra Assembly Polls
  6. NEP Vs USA, ICC CWC League 2: Nepal Lose By Three Wickets Against United States In Thriller
  7. Diwali 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of The 5-days Festival
  8. AUS Vs PAK: Australia Announce T20I Squad For Pakistan Tour, Captain To Be Named Later