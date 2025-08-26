EFL Cup 2025-26 Round 2 Guide: Preview, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

EFL Cup 2025-26 Round 2 Guide: Get all the details of preview, fixtures, live streaming and everything that you need to know

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: harsh kumar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bruno Fernandes
EFL Cup 2025-26 Round 2 Guide: Preview, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  • The second round of the 2025/26 Carabao Cup kicks off on 27th August

  • Check preview, schedule, fixtures and live streaming details of second round of the 2025/26 Carabao Cup

  • All the matches of EFL Cup 2025-26 Round 2 will be live on the FanCode

The second round of the 2025/26 Carabao Cup kicks off on 27th August, with an exciting line-up of fixtures featuring nine Premier League clubs.

The standout clash will see Manchester United travel to League Two side Grimsby Town, as the Reds chase their first win of the season. Manager Ruben Amorim is expected to hand new signing Benjamin Šeško his first start, while defender Harry Maguire could also return to the starting XI.

Manchester United players walk off the pitch against Fulham. - null
Manchester United Will Better Off With Europe This Season, Admits Ruben Amorim

BY Stats Perform

Elsewhere, Graham Potter’s West Ham United will take on Wolves in search of their first victory this season, while Bournemouth vs Brentford will be the round’s only all-Premier League showdown. Everton, Fulham, Burnley, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Sunderland are the other top-flight sides in action.

EFL Cup 2025-26 Round 2: Gameweek 2 Fixtures

Wednesday, 27 August 2025

●    Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United – 12:00 AM IST

●      Bournemouth vs Brentford - 12:15 AM IST

●      Sunderland vs Huddersfield Town - 12:15 AM IST

●      Burnley vs Derby County - 12:15 AM IST

●      Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United - 12:30 AM IST

Wednesday, 28 August 2025

●      Oxford United vs Brighton and Hove Albion - 12:15 AM

●      Fulham vs Bristol City - 12:15 AM

●      Everton vs Mansfield Town - 12:15 AM

●      Grimsby Town vs Manchester United – 12:30 AM

EFL Cup 2025-26 Round 2: Live Streaming Details

All the matches of EFL Cup 2025-26 Round 2 will be live on the FanCode app, available across web, mobile, and TV.

Published At:
