Manchester United Will Better Off With Europe This Season, Admits Ruben Amorim

The Red Devils will begin their campaign against League Two side Grimsby Town on Wednesday – the first meeting between these two sides since 1948

Updated on:
Manchester United players walk off the pitch against Fulham.
  • Ruben Amorim says Man United will be better-off in Europe this season

  • Red Devils are yet to win a PL game

  • Amorim's side take on Grimbsy Town in Carabao Cup

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim believes missing out on European football this season could ultimately benefit his side.

United failed to qualify for Europe after finishing 15th in the Premier League last season and losing the Europa League final to Tottenham.

This marks only the second time they have missed out on European football since English clubs returned to UEFA competitions following the five-year ban in 1990.

As a result, United enter the EFL Cup at the second-round stage for the first time since 2014, when they suffered an embarrassing 4-0 defeat to MK Dons.

The Red Devils will begin their campaign against League Two side Grimsby Town on Wednesday – the first meeting between these two sides since 1948.

But Amorim believes the lack of a congested schedule could be a positive for his side this season.

Kobbie Mainoo is now in direct competition with Bruno Fernandes, says Ruben Amorim - null
Manchester United News: Kobbie Mainoo Must Compete With Bruno Fernandes, Says Ruben Amorim

BY Stats Perform

In addition to the added rest, the Portuguese believes the free midweeks will provide an opportunity for him to work more with his players as the season progresses.

"We were not prepared to play in Europe and the Premier League," Amorim admitted. "We need time to develop as a team."

The Grimsby clash provides a good opportunity for Amorim to rest key players and give opportunities to those on the fringes.

England internationals Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire, as well as Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee, have had limited or no playing time so far this season and are expected to feature heavily.

New signing Benjamin Sesko, who joined United from RB Leipzig for £73.7m, will also make his first start after two substitute appearances in the Premier League against Arsenal and Fulham.

Andre Onana, who missed pre-season through injury before returning to the bench for the 1-1 draw with Fulham, is also likely to be in contention for his first minutes of the campaign.

"We have three games this week, and we have quality players, so we need rotation to try to win every game," Amorim added.

"It is a normal thing that happens in other clubs. We were not prepared to play in Europe this season. That is my feeling, to have strong games in Europe and play in the Premier League.

"But we need time to develop as a team. They [the players] need to fight for the places, then, everything can change.

"Sometimes one is playing, at other moments, another is going to play. We have the cups, so there will be a lot of games for everybody.

"We need time to build a base and then, in the future, to move forward. We will reach a moment where we need to have Europe for everybody to play games."

Full-back Noussair Mazraoui, who missed pre-season due to injury, may not be ready for the clash at Blundell Park, with Amorim confirming he is close to returning but not yet fully fit.

"He is near," Amorim said. "We are just finishing some drills with him to be sure he is not going to have another problem."

Striker Rasmus Hojlund is also unlikely to feature as negotiations continue over a potential loan move to Napoli.

