EFL Championship Wrap: Luton Town Survive Scare Against Portsmouth To Get First Point, Leeds Draw Against West Brom

Thomas Kaminski was sent of in Luton's draw with Portsmouth
Luton Town survived more than an hour with 10 men as they drew 0-0 with newly promoted Portsmouth to claim their first points of the campaign on Saturday. (More Football News)

Thomas Kaminski was given his marching orders in the 31st minute following two missed-timed challenges on Paddy Lane and Connor Ogilvie in quick succession. 

But Pompey failed to make their man advantage count, with only six of their 15 attempts on target as well as having 66.5% possession. 

Rob Edwards' side did have their opportunities, however, missing four big chances, with the best of those falling to Elijah Adebayo, registering an xG of 0.51 from his three shots. 

Meanwhile, at the Hawthorns, Leeds United remain winless in their first two Championship games as they were held to a goalless draw against West Brom.  

Daniel Farke's side suffered an early exit in the Carabao Cup to Middlesbrough earlier this week, and struggled once again in front of goal at the Hawthorns. 

Leeds registered just one shot on target from the eight they attempted in the West Midlands, with that effort coming from Ethan Ampadu 10 minutes into the second half. 

The Baggies opened their season with a 3-1 win over QPR, with Josh Maja netting a hat-trick, but he proved ineffective this time around, registering an expected goals (xG) of just 0.03 from his one shot on target. 

At Pride Park, Kayden Jackson scored the only goal of the early kick-offs as Derby beat Middlesbrough 1-0 for their first win of the campaign. 

Jackson, who arrived from Ipswich in the transfer window, pounced on a mistake by Isaiah Jones before rounding Seny Dieng to give the Rams a 14th minute lead. 

But Michael Carrick's side's wastefulness in front of goal proved to be their downfall, underperforming their xG by 1.73 with only four of their 20 shots on target. 

Middlesbrough have now only scored once in their last four away league games against Derby, with that goal coming in a 2-1 loss back in 2021 under Neil Warnock.

