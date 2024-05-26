EFL Championship, Leeds United Vs Southampton Live Streaming: Where And When To Watch LUFC Vs SOU Playoff Final On TV And Online

Leeds United take on Southampton in the Championship playoff final on Sunday, May 26, at Wembley in London. Leeds United defeated Norwich 4-0 on aggregate to progress. However, on the other hand, Southampton downed West Brom 3-1 to qualify. (More Football News)
Daniel Farke’s men finished third on the points table with 90 points in 46 games, while Russell Martin’s Southampton ended their league stage just behind Leeds in fourth with 87 points in 46.
With the ultimate prize on the line, in joining both Leicester City and Ipswich Town, both the clubs will be looking to give it their all and make the move to England’s elite.
Live streaming details of Leeds United Vs Southampton, EFL Championship 2023-24 Playoffs Final
When will the Leeds United Vs Southampton, EFL Championship 2023-24 Playoffs Final match be played?
The Leeds United Vs Southampton, EFL Championship 2023-24 Playoffs Final match will be played on Sunday, May 26, 2024 at 7:30pm IST at the Wembley Stadium in London.
Where will the Leeds United Vs Southampton, EFL Championship 2023-24 Playoffs Final be live streamed?
The match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.
On which TV channel will the game be broadcast?
Unfortunately, there won't be any telecast on any TV channel in India.