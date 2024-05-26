Football

EFL Championship, Leeds United Vs Southampton Live Streaming: Where And When To Watch LUFC Vs SOU Playoff Final On TV And Online

Leeds United take on Southampton in the Championship playoff final on Sunday, May 26, at Wembley in London. Here’s how, when and where you can watch the match in India

AP
Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville celebrates after scoring against Liverpool in EPL. Photo: AP
info_icon

Leeds United take on Southampton in the Championship playoff final on Sunday, May 26, at Wembley in London. Leeds United defeated Norwich 4-0 on aggregate to progress. However, on the other hand, Southampton downed West Brom 3-1 to qualify.  (More Football News)

Daniel Farke’s men finished third on the points table with 90 points in 46 games, while Russell Martin’s Southampton ended their league stage just behind Leeds in fourth with 87 points in 46. 

With the ultimate prize on the line, in joining both Leicester City and Ipswich Town, both the clubs will be looking to give it their all and make the move to England’s elite. 

Live streaming details of Leeds United Vs Southampton, EFL Championship 2023-24 Playoffs Final

When will the Leeds United Vs Southampton, EFL Championship 2023-24 Playoffs Final match be played?

The Leeds United Vs Southampton, EFL Championship 2023-24 Playoffs Final match will be played on Sunday, May 26, 2024 at 7:30pm IST at the Wembley Stadium in London.

Where will the Leeds United Vs Southampton, EFL Championship 2023-24 Playoffs Final be live streamed?

The match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

On which TV channel will the game be broadcast?

Unfortunately, there won't be any telecast on any TV channel in India. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: NDRF Preps Ahead Of Landfall At Midnight; Rain Lashes West Bengal
  2. Day In Pics: May 26, 2024
  3. Odisha Class 10 Board Examination Results Announced, Over 96 Per Cent Students Clear Test
  4. Cyclone Remal: Do's And Don'ts To Be Followed Before And During Storm
  5. Cyclone Remal: Satellite Images, Path, Track And Map Of Severe Cyclonic Storm By IMD
Entertainment News
  1. Adaa Khan’s Travel Diaries Will Leave You Jealous
  2. ‘Anupamaa’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ – TV Shows That’re Sure To Get You Addicted
  3. ‘Presumed Innocent’ Trailer Review: Jake Gyllenhaal Promises A Murder Mystery That Will Keep You Hooked Till The Very End
  4. Janhvi Kapoor Tells Paparazzi At Mumbai Airport, ‘Aaj Ka Cardio Ho Gaya Apka’
  5. Sanjana Sanghi’s Summer Escapade In Colombia Is All About ‘Sunshine And Ceviche'
Sports News
  1. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Live Score: Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer Aim At Creating History In Chennai
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Wang Zhi Yi Beats PV Sindhu In Malaysia Masters Final
  3. Al Ain 5-1 Yokohama, AFC Champions League Final: Hernan Crespo's UAE Side Win Trophy
  4. DFB-Pokal Final: Leverkusen Lift German Cup With 1-0 Win Over Kaiserslautern - In Pics
  5. EFL Championship, Leeds United Vs Southampton Live Streaming: Where And When To Watch LUFC Vs SOU Playoff Final On TV And Online
World News
  1. Periodical Cicadas Emergence: Rare Blue-Eyed Cicada Spotted In Illinois
  2. Hamas Launches Missile Attack On Israel's Tel Aviv
  3. The Death Toll In Kharkiv Attack Rises To 14 As Zelenskyy Warns Of Russian Troop Movements
  4. Battle Against Abortion Ban Severes As Louisiana Senate Reclassifies Abortion Pills As Controlled Substances
  5. Terrorists Burn Down Bus, Torture Passengers In Pak: Police
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting: 8 PM Voter Turnout At 59.46%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K | Highlights
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Highlights: Manchester United Win FA Cup; England Beat Pakistan By 23 Runs In 2nd T20I
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest