EFL Championship Wrap: Birmingham Snatch Last-Gasp Win, QPR Beat Stoke

Birmingham City snatched a last-gasp winner against Swansea City at St. Andrew's as they ended a three-match losing streak with a 1-0 victory

Birmingham City snatched a last-gasp winner against Swansea City at St. Andrew's as they ended a three-match losing streak with a 1-0 victory.

The hosts had not scored in Championship defeats to Leicester City and Stoke City, having also crashed out of the EFL Cup at the hands of third-tier Port Vale since their last win almost a month ago.

Swansea, meanwhile, were looking to use their last-gasp 3-2 cup victory over Nottingham Forest in midweek as a springboard.

The visitors thought they had done just that when Zan Vipotnik opened the scoring, only for the strike to be disallowed for offside in the first half.

But Birmingham amassed a staggering 23 shots, and their goalmouth pressure eventually paid in the fourth minute of added time, when substitutes Lyndon Dykes and Patrick Roberts combined, with the former heading in a dramatic winner.

The crushing defeat sees Swansea's five-match unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end. They now trail Birmingham, who are just outside the play-off spots, by two points. 

Meanwhile, Queens Park Rangers continued their ascent, after they recorded a 1-0 win over high-flyers Stoke City at Loftus Road.

The Hoops, who cruised past Wrexham with a 3-1 victory last time out, broke the deadlock in the 75th minute, as Harvey Vale curled in a lovely effort from just inside the box. 

Stoke mounted a late siege on the hosts' goal, with Liam Morrison making a spectacular goal-saving clearance off the line, denying Aaron Cresswell. 

A third straight league win moves QPR level on points with Birmingham, while second-place Stoke were unable to close the gap on early leaders Middlesbrough.

Elsewhere, in what promised to be a feisty affair, the clash between Leicester City and Coventry City finished goalless, as both sides cancelled each other out.

With the sides occupying fourth and fifth in the Championship pecking order, respectively, both sides missed out on the local bragging rights. 

Hosts Leicester had more of the play with nine shots on target, though the chances were not clear as they registered an expected goals (xG) total of just 0.90.

The best chance of the game fell to Haji Wright for the Sky Blues, as he knocked the ball just wide of Jakub Stolarczyk's left post from a tight angle in the 57th minute. 

Data Debrief: Birmingham subs make the difference again

Birmingham have found the net twice through substitutes in the Championship this season, with only Leicester (four) and Middlesbrough (three) scoring more.

The Blues have also netted three goals in the final 15 minutes of matches, behind only Southampton (four) in the division.

Meanwhile, in-form QPR have scored in all six of their games so far, the best record in the Championship this term.

