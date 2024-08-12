Football

EFL Championship 2024-25: Preston North End Part Ways With Ryan Lowe After Just One Game

Preston North End fell to a 0-2 defeat at home to Sheffield United on the opening day of the EFL Championship, leading manager Ryan Lowe to be booed off the pitch by fans

Ryan-Lowe-Preston-North-End-manager
Ryan Lowe watches over Preston North End's defeat to Sheffield United.
info_icon

Preston North End have parted ways with manager Ryan Lowe, the Championship club confirmed on Monday. (More Football News)

After just one game of the 2024-25 season, the 45-year-old has left by mutual consent.

Preston fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Sheffield United on the opening day, leading Lowe to be booed off the pitch by fans.

He has been at the helm for two and a half years, overseeing 125 matches. In that time, he has guided Preston to 13th, 12th, and 10th-place finishes and leaves with a win percentage of 38%.

“Now is the right time for the club to go in a different direction,” Lowe told Preston’s website.

“I’ve always stressed since I walked through the door that if I can’t take the club any further, I’d leave it to someone else and that’s what I’m doing. 

“I’m leaving the club in a good place with a fantastic squad, and I just wish the football club and everyone associated with it all the best in the future.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Nepal Cricket: Rhinos Fly Out To India, To Train At NCA For Two Weeks Ahead Of CWC League 2 Matches
  2. Graham Thorpe Dies: Former England Cricketer Took His Own Life, Confirms Family
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024: First Round Match Shifted To Bengaluru; Bumrah, Ashwin Set To Be Rested
  4. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Bavuma Laments Running Out Of Time As West Indies Hold On For Draw
  5. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test: South Africa, West Indies Settle For A Draw In Rain-Hit Opening Match
Football News
  1. Chelsea's Wesley Fofana Relishing Return To Action After Year-Long Absence
  2. Manolo Marquez Eager To Develop, Improve Quality Of Indian Players With AFC Asian Cup In Mind
  3. Club Friendlies: Arsenal, Liverpool Register Wins - In Pics
  4. Durand Cup 2024 Wrap: Punjab FC Beat Mumbai City 3-0, Chennaiyin FC Triumph Over Assam Rifles
  5. Heerenveen 0-1 Ajax, Eredivisie: Robin Van Persie Starts Reign With Opening Day Defeat
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
  2. Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
  3. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  4. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  5. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
Hockey News
  1. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  2. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  3. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  4. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  5. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather LIVE Updates: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged
  2. FORDA’s 5 Demands In Letter To Amit Shah Over Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder Case
  3. NIRF 2024: AIIMS, JNU Only Institutions Other Than IITs In Top 10 List | Details
  4. Delhi Hospitals, Including AIIMS Begin Indefinite Strike Over Kolkata Doctor's Death; Elective Services Suspended
  5. ‘Hackers Demanded $400’: NCP Leader Supriya Sule After Her Phone, WhatsApp Hacked
Entertainment News
  1. Netizens Spot Natasa Stankovic Liking Posts On Cheating And Emotional Abuse After Split With Hardik Pandya
  2. Sidharth Malhotra Pens A Heartfelt Note As 'Shershaah' Turns 3: Celebrating The Legacy Of A Real Hero
  3. 'TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh Reveals He Is In Debt Of Rs 1.2 Crore, Says He Is Surviving On Liquid Diet
  4. John Abraham Reveals Aditya Chopra Shows His Films To No One Except For THIS Actor
  5. Robin Williams' Daughter Quashes Rumour Of His Father Having A Pet Monkey On The Actor's 10th Death Anniversary
US News
  1. Video: Ayesha Curry Seen In Tears During Confrontation With Paris Police While Holding Newborn Son | Here's What Happened
  2. Why Are People Bragging About Their 'Boring' Flights? Raw-Dogging Trend Explained
  3. Did Kamala Harris Fake Her Massive Rally? See Trump’s Shocking Claims
  4. Secret Service Accused Of Breaking Into Massachusetts Salon To Use Bathroom Before Harris Fundraiser
  5. Donald Trump All Set For 'Interview Of The Century' With Elon Musk | What's On Agenda
World News
  1. Video: Ayesha Curry Seen In Tears During Confrontation With Paris Police While Holding Newborn Son | Here's What Happened
  2. Pakistan Army Arrests Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed, Court Martial Initiated
  3. Leicester Square Double Stabbing: Accused Arrested After Injuring Girl, Woman In Central London
  4. Why Are People Bragging About Their 'Boring' Flights? Raw-Dogging Trend Explained
  5. Did Kamala Harris Fake Her Massive Rally? See Trump’s Shocking Claims
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs BAN Tests: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Play Duleep Trophy; Bumrah To Be Rested - Report
  2. Sheikh Hasina's Resignation 'Speech' Alleging US Involvement 'False And Fabricated,' Says Her Son
  3. Bihar: 7 Dead As Scuffle Among Kanwariyas Leads To Stampede At Baba Siddhnath Temple
  4. Daily Horoscope, August 12, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Karnataka: Man Arrested For ‘Video Recording’ Inside Female Washroom At Popular Coffee Outlet
  6. Paris Olympics Day 16: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  7. Shah Rukh Khan Confirms 'King' With Sujoy Ghosh: Have To Lose Weight
  8. Weather LIVE Updates: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged