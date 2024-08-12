EFL Championship 2024-25: Preston North End Part Ways With Ryan Lowe After Just One Game

Preston North End have parted ways with manager Ryan Lowe, the Championship club confirmed on Monday. (More Football News)
After just one game of the 2024-25 season, the 45-year-old has left by mutual consent.
Preston fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Sheffield United on the opening day, leading Lowe to be booed off the pitch by fans.
He has been at the helm for two and a half years, overseeing 125 matches. In that time, he has guided Preston to 13th, 12th, and 10th-place finishes and leaves with a win percentage of 38%.
“Now is the right time for the club to go in a different direction,” Lowe told Preston’s website.
“I’ve always stressed since I walked through the door that if I can’t take the club any further, I’d leave it to someone else and that’s what I’m doing.
“I’m leaving the club in a good place with a fantastic squad, and I just wish the football club and everyone associated with it all the best in the future.”