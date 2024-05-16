Football

Ederson To Miss Manchester City's Final Two Games Of Season

Ederson was involved in a heavy collision with Cristian Romero in their 2-0 win over Tottenham, with the goalkeeper initially allowed to continue after receiving treatment before being replaced by Stefan Ortega

Manchester City goalkeeper, Ederson.
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson will miss the final two games of the season due to a fractured eye socket. (More Football News)

The Citizens face West Ham on Sunday as they aim to win a fourth consecutive Premier League title, before taking on rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final on May 25.

The goalkeeper was involved in a heavy collision with Cristian Romero in their 2-0 win over Tottenham on Tuesday, with the goalkeeper initially allowed to continue after receiving treatment before being replaced by Stefan Ortega.

City revealed Ederson has since undergone scans which revealed a small fracture to the right eye socket, forcing him out of their last two games of the season.

