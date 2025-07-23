East Bengal 5-0 South United Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: Torch Bearers Make Winning Start With Goal-Fest Victory

East Bengal vs South United Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: Catch the play-by-play updates from the Group A fixture at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Kirangan as it happened on 23 July 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
East Bengal vs South United, Durand Cup 2025: East Bengal celebrate Lalchungnunga goal
East Bengal vs South United, Durand Cup 2025: East Bengal players celebrate after Lalchungnunga's goal in the Group A fixture against South United FC. | Photo: Durand Cup
Catch the highlights of the Durand Cup 2025 Group A fixture between East Bengal and South United FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Wednesday, 23 July 2025. The Torchbearers won their opening game in dominant fashion, shipping five goals past the I-League 2 side South United. Lalchunghunga opened the scoring with a screamer from outside the box in the 12th minute. Saul Crespo scored from the spot after Edmund Laldrindika was fouled by Abdul Salah. After dominating the ball for most of the match, East Bengal scored thrice in the last 10 minutes through Biping Singh (80’), Dimitrios Diamantakos (88’), and Naorem Mahesh Singh (90’) to wrap up a big win for the home side. Read the play-by-play updates from the East Bengal vs South United, Durand Cup 2025 Group A match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the start of our live coverage between East Bengal and South United FC in the Durand Cup. The opening match of Asia’s oldest tournament starts at 5:30 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match info, including lineup details, as they are released.

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Warm Up!

Both sets of players are warming up at the Salt Lake Stadium ahead of the opening ceremony, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also be present.

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Where To Watch?

You can watch the opening match of the Durand Cup 2025 between East Bengal and South United on SonyLIV website and app. Read more live streaming details.

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Starting XI

East Bengal: Anwar Ali, Lalchungnunga, Edmund Lalrindika, Mohamad Rakip, David Lalhlansanga, Naorem Mahesh, Martand Raina, Saul Crespo, Debjit Majumder, Mohamad Rashid, PV Vishnu

South United: Nishanth N, Abdul Sheergojri, Huzafah Ahmad Dar, Farhan Fayaz, Makakmayum Daniyal, Talib Nazir, Rowan James, Noel S, Aniket Panchal, Mustafa Shaikh, Miling Neogi

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Opening Ceremony

With warm up out of the way, the opening ceremony of Durand Cup 2025 is going on, featuring traditional folk dance of West Bengal, Maharasthra, Punjab, and others, as well as Krav Maga demostrations. Mamata Banerjee is among the dignitaries in attendance.

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Kick Off Ceremony

The trophies have been taken out to the pitchside, and the emblems of Durand Cup, the Indian Armed Forces, and AIFF are being carried to the centre of the pitch.

Expect the players to come out soon, with kick off in less than 10 minutes.

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Players On The Pitch

Both players are on the pitch, and are greeted by the Chief Minister. Kick off to follow soon.

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Kick Off!

The referee blows his whistle, and the Durand Cup is underway at Salt Lake Stadium!

EBFC 0-0 SUFC (0')

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Lively Start For EB

A terrific start from East Bengal, with a shot at goal that needed a full stretch save from South United's Nishanth. Good attacking impetus from the Calcutta giants.

EBFC 0-0 SUFC (2')

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Chance!

A brilliant ball from the left from PV Vishnu reaches Edmund in the box, but the forwar scuffs his shot and it flies over the bar.

EBFC 0-0 SUFC (5')

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: EBFC Dominate Possession

East Bengal are totally winning the midfield battle at the moment, with Mohamad Basim and Naorem Mahesh flawless in the middle of the park for the Red and Gold. South United are struggling to string together passes when they have the ball.

EBFC 0-0 SUFC (9')

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Chance!

Horrible in front of goal for East Bengal, with Edmund's goal-bound shot hitting the body of David. A terrific goalline save from the East Bengal forward, but only for the wrong side.

EBFC 0-0 SUFC (11')

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Lalchungnunga SCORES!

A fantastic goal from Lalchungnunga, who gives East Bengal an advantage with a screamer from outside the box that went inside after hitting the top bar.

EBFC 1-0 SUFC (12')

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Chance!

East Bengal have smelled blood, with Edmund having a shot from outside the box from the right penalty edge, but it's palmed away easily by Nishanth.

EBFC 1-0 SUFC (15')

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Headed Effort

A good free kick floated in from the right by Naorem is met by Saul Crespo in the box, but his glancing header is wide of the near post.

EBFC 1-0 SUFC (18')

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: EBFC Press On

East Bengal are continuing to pile pressure on Nishanth's goal, looking for the second goal. A couple of efforts from them in the last three minutes have flown over the bar.

EBFC 1-0 SUFC (23')

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: SUFC Struggling

South United are clearly struggling in their maiden Durand Cup appearance. Their defensive strategy is just get the ball away as far as possible by any means possible, and every time they are getting possesion down the wings, their passes have been inaccurate. Nishanth is the only player who has been a bright spark for the visitors.

EBFC 1-0 SUFC (25')

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Cooling Break

After half-an-hour of intense attacking football, mostly from one side, both players get some much-needed hydration in a hot and humid day at Salt Lake.

EBFC 1-0 SUFC (30')

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Crespo Header!

Another headed opportunity for Crespo, who has another of his divind header flow over the top bar. East Bengal are very easteful in front of goal at the moment.

Rakip and Edmund have been lively down the right flank, with the latter showing off his silky footwork at any chance he is getting.

EBFC 1-0 SUFC (35')

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Penalty!

A brilliant ball from the left flank reaches the South United box, and Salah puts in a late tackle. The referee immediately points to the spot.

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Saul SCORES!

Saul Crespo makes no mistake from the spot, and the penalty is as cool as you like it. A stuttering run up, and the Spaniard finds the bottom left corner, away from Nishanth's desperate reach.

EBFC 2-0 SUFC (38')

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Vishnu Chance!

Vishnu had the chance to score the third goal before half time, but his solo effort from the left edge of the box hits the far post and agonisingly ricochets back. Nishanth was beaten all day long.

EBFC 2-0 SUFC (40')

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: EBFC Threaten Again

East Bengal are continuing to play most of the match in South United's half, with the corner count increasing after Saul's shot is sent behind. The Red & Gold are looking like scoring every time they go forward.

EBFC 2-0 SUFC (45')

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Half Time!

Naorem has a shot from 20 yards out, but it's straight at Nishanth, and with that, the referee blows for half time!

EBFC 2-0 SUFC (HT)

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Second Half Starts!

Both players are out on the pitch, and the second half is underway. South United have a mountain to climb in this second half if they want to leave with any kind of result tonight.

One change as far as I can see, with South United bringing on #99 Cris Nowang Sherpa at the right wing.

EBFC 2-0 SUFC (45')

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: David Shot!

A good shot from David goes just wide of the far post as East Bengal are piling up early pressure on the South United penalty box.

EBFC 2-0 SUFC (48')

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Yellow Card!

The first yellow card of the match of the match goes to South United defender Rowan for a late challenge, and East Bengal now have a free kick in a dangerous position. Naorem and Basim are standing over the ball, but the latter's ball into the box is disappointing and misses everybody.

EBFC 2-0 SUFC (53')

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Vishnu Gets Treatment

Vishnu had a strong clash against a South United player outisde the box, and he goes down in considerable pain. The physios come out, and he hobbles out of the pitch. Worrying signs for the manager.

EBFC 2-0 SUFC (56')

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Substitution

Although Vishnu attempted to brave through his injury, but he is unable to continue. East Bengal make a triple change, with Vishnu coming off and Nandha coming on. Dimi Diamantakos replaces David, and Jeakson comes off in place of Saul.

EBFC 2-0 SUFC (59')

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: EBFC New Look Attack

The substitutions have given new wind under East Bengal's sail, and they are are trying hard to score the third goal through Dimi, with the Australian striker playing off the shoulder of the left centre-back of South United.

EBFC 2-0 SUFC (65')

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Basim CHANCE!

A brilliant shot from Mohamad Basim, who has been one of the best players on the pitch tonight. The Palestinian midfielder takes the ball and shoots from 30 yards out with his right, and it's inches away from the near post, although Nishanth would have probably had it covered with his full-stretched arm.

EBFC 2-0 SUFC (68')

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Naorem Shot

Another shot from distance by Naorem Mahesh, but his left footer was tipped behind for a corner by Nishanth, who is at full stretch on his right. The corner almost found Anwar in the box, but the cross evaded the centre-back and the onrushing Diamantakos.

EBFC 2-0 EUFC (70')

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Substitutions

East Bengal make a double change, bringing on Provat Lakra and Bipin Singh. Anwar and Edmund come off. Meanwhile, Prajwal comes on for South United, with Daniyal coming off.

EBFC 2-0 SUFC (72')

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Yellow Card!

Lalchungnunga gets his name taken by the referee after he brought down the onrushing Sherpa down the right flank. With that, the second cooling break takes place.

EBFC 2-0 SUFC (76')

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Bipin SCORES!

East Bengal finally get their third goal of the night, with Bipin curling in an effort from the left edge of the box to find the far corner. However, the credit of the goal must go to Diamantakos, who played a fantastic through pass to find Bipin's run down the left. And suddently, they are three goals up.

EBFC 3-0 SUFC (80')

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Diamantakos Shot

Dimi is on fire at the moment, and has another run at goal, but his left footed strike flies over the bar. It was not far away.

EBFC 3-0 SUFC (82')

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Free Kick!

A tackle, much more resembling an MMA move rather than one seen in football, sees Diamantakos come down in a heap outside the box. It's just about a free kick.

EBFC 3-0 SUFC (86')

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Diamantakos SCORES!

Diamantakos makes no mistake from the free kick that he won, but the goal is all down to some horibble goalkeeping by Nishanth. The grounded shot was straight at his gloves, but somehow, the South United keeper allowed it to pass through his hands and roll into the corner.

EBFC 4-0 SUFC (88')

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Mahesh SCORES!

Bipin plays a low cross from the corner, finding Mahesh outside the box. The midfielder shoots, and it flies over everyone and nestles itself on the top left corner.

EBFC 5-0 SUFC (90')

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Bipin CHANCE!

Another golden chance for Bipin, but unlike the third goal, this time, his strike goes just wide of the far post.

East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Full Time!

It's all over at the Salt Lake Stadium, and East Bengal have won this year's Durand Cup opener in a dominant fashion. Three goals in the last 10 minutes have put the Red and Gold Brigade a good head start over their Group A opponents.

EBFC 5-0 SUFC (FT)

End Of Live Coverage

That is all from our side for East Bengal's clash against South United in the Durand Cup opener. Thank you for following the game as we brought all the action live from the Salt Lake Stadium.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. IMD Weather Alert Today: Red Warning for Mumbai, Goa, Gujarat and Karnataka

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  3. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  4. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

  5. Hamas Accepts Ceasefire Proposal For Gaza, Awaiting Israel’s Response

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks