East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the start of our live coverage between East Bengal and South United FC in the Durand Cup. The opening match of Asia’s oldest tournament starts at 5:30 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match info, including lineup details, as they are released.
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Warm Up!
Both sets of players are warming up at the Salt Lake Stadium ahead of the opening ceremony, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also be present.
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Where To Watch?
You can watch the opening match of the Durand Cup 2025 between East Bengal and South United on SonyLIV website and app. Read more live streaming details.
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Starting XI
East Bengal: Anwar Ali, Lalchungnunga, Edmund Lalrindika, Mohamad Rakip, David Lalhlansanga, Naorem Mahesh, Martand Raina, Saul Crespo, Debjit Majumder, Mohamad Rashid, PV Vishnu
South United: Nishanth N, Abdul Sheergojri, Huzafah Ahmad Dar, Farhan Fayaz, Makakmayum Daniyal, Talib Nazir, Rowan James, Noel S, Aniket Panchal, Mustafa Shaikh, Miling Neogi
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Opening Ceremony
With warm up out of the way, the opening ceremony of Durand Cup 2025 is going on, featuring traditional folk dance of West Bengal, Maharasthra, Punjab, and others, as well as Krav Maga demostrations. Mamata Banerjee is among the dignitaries in attendance.
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Kick Off Ceremony
The trophies have been taken out to the pitchside, and the emblems of Durand Cup, the Indian Armed Forces, and AIFF are being carried to the centre of the pitch.
Expect the players to come out soon, with kick off in less than 10 minutes.
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Players On The Pitch
Both players are on the pitch, and are greeted by the Chief Minister. Kick off to follow soon.
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Kick Off!
The referee blows his whistle, and the Durand Cup is underway at Salt Lake Stadium!
EBFC 0-0 SUFC (0')
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Lively Start For EB
A terrific start from East Bengal, with a shot at goal that needed a full stretch save from South United's Nishanth. Good attacking impetus from the Calcutta giants.
EBFC 0-0 SUFC (2')
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Chance!
A brilliant ball from the left from PV Vishnu reaches Edmund in the box, but the forwar scuffs his shot and it flies over the bar.
EBFC 0-0 SUFC (5')
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: EBFC Dominate Possession
East Bengal are totally winning the midfield battle at the moment, with Mohamad Basim and Naorem Mahesh flawless in the middle of the park for the Red and Gold. South United are struggling to string together passes when they have the ball.
EBFC 0-0 SUFC (9')
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Chance!
Horrible in front of goal for East Bengal, with Edmund's goal-bound shot hitting the body of David. A terrific goalline save from the East Bengal forward, but only for the wrong side.
EBFC 0-0 SUFC (11')
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Lalchungnunga SCORES!
A fantastic goal from Lalchungnunga, who gives East Bengal an advantage with a screamer from outside the box that went inside after hitting the top bar.
EBFC 1-0 SUFC (12')
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Chance!
East Bengal have smelled blood, with Edmund having a shot from outside the box from the right penalty edge, but it's palmed away easily by Nishanth.
EBFC 1-0 SUFC (15')
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Headed Effort
A good free kick floated in from the right by Naorem is met by Saul Crespo in the box, but his glancing header is wide of the near post.
EBFC 1-0 SUFC (18')
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: EBFC Press On
East Bengal are continuing to pile pressure on Nishanth's goal, looking for the second goal. A couple of efforts from them in the last three minutes have flown over the bar.
EBFC 1-0 SUFC (23')
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: SUFC Struggling
South United are clearly struggling in their maiden Durand Cup appearance. Their defensive strategy is just get the ball away as far as possible by any means possible, and every time they are getting possesion down the wings, their passes have been inaccurate. Nishanth is the only player who has been a bright spark for the visitors.
EBFC 1-0 SUFC (25')
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Cooling Break
After half-an-hour of intense attacking football, mostly from one side, both players get some much-needed hydration in a hot and humid day at Salt Lake.
EBFC 1-0 SUFC (30')
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Crespo Header!
Another headed opportunity for Crespo, who has another of his divind header flow over the top bar. East Bengal are very easteful in front of goal at the moment.
Rakip and Edmund have been lively down the right flank, with the latter showing off his silky footwork at any chance he is getting.
EBFC 1-0 SUFC (35')
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Penalty!
A brilliant ball from the left flank reaches the South United box, and Salah puts in a late tackle. The referee immediately points to the spot.
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Saul SCORES!
Saul Crespo makes no mistake from the spot, and the penalty is as cool as you like it. A stuttering run up, and the Spaniard finds the bottom left corner, away from Nishanth's desperate reach.
EBFC 2-0 SUFC (38')
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Vishnu Chance!
Vishnu had the chance to score the third goal before half time, but his solo effort from the left edge of the box hits the far post and agonisingly ricochets back. Nishanth was beaten all day long.
EBFC 2-0 SUFC (40')
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: EBFC Threaten Again
East Bengal are continuing to play most of the match in South United's half, with the corner count increasing after Saul's shot is sent behind. The Red & Gold are looking like scoring every time they go forward.
EBFC 2-0 SUFC (45')
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Half Time!
Naorem has a shot from 20 yards out, but it's straight at Nishanth, and with that, the referee blows for half time!
EBFC 2-0 SUFC (HT)
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Second Half Starts!
Both players are out on the pitch, and the second half is underway. South United have a mountain to climb in this second half if they want to leave with any kind of result tonight.
One change as far as I can see, with South United bringing on #99 Cris Nowang Sherpa at the right wing.
EBFC 2-0 SUFC (45')
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: David Shot!
A good shot from David goes just wide of the far post as East Bengal are piling up early pressure on the South United penalty box.
EBFC 2-0 SUFC (48')
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Yellow Card!
The first yellow card of the match of the match goes to South United defender Rowan for a late challenge, and East Bengal now have a free kick in a dangerous position. Naorem and Basim are standing over the ball, but the latter's ball into the box is disappointing and misses everybody.
EBFC 2-0 SUFC (53')
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Vishnu Gets Treatment
Vishnu had a strong clash against a South United player outisde the box, and he goes down in considerable pain. The physios come out, and he hobbles out of the pitch. Worrying signs for the manager.
EBFC 2-0 SUFC (56')
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Substitution
Although Vishnu attempted to brave through his injury, but he is unable to continue. East Bengal make a triple change, with Vishnu coming off and Nandha coming on. Dimi Diamantakos replaces David, and Jeakson comes off in place of Saul.
EBFC 2-0 SUFC (59')
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: EBFC New Look Attack
The substitutions have given new wind under East Bengal's sail, and they are are trying hard to score the third goal through Dimi, with the Australian striker playing off the shoulder of the left centre-back of South United.
EBFC 2-0 SUFC (65')
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Basim CHANCE!
A brilliant shot from Mohamad Basim, who has been one of the best players on the pitch tonight. The Palestinian midfielder takes the ball and shoots from 30 yards out with his right, and it's inches away from the near post, although Nishanth would have probably had it covered with his full-stretched arm.
EBFC 2-0 SUFC (68')
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Naorem Shot
Another shot from distance by Naorem Mahesh, but his left footer was tipped behind for a corner by Nishanth, who is at full stretch on his right. The corner almost found Anwar in the box, but the cross evaded the centre-back and the onrushing Diamantakos.
EBFC 2-0 EUFC (70')
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Substitutions
East Bengal make a double change, bringing on Provat Lakra and Bipin Singh. Anwar and Edmund come off. Meanwhile, Prajwal comes on for South United, with Daniyal coming off.
EBFC 2-0 SUFC (72')
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Yellow Card!
Lalchungnunga gets his name taken by the referee after he brought down the onrushing Sherpa down the right flank. With that, the second cooling break takes place.
EBFC 2-0 SUFC (76')
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Bipin SCORES!
East Bengal finally get their third goal of the night, with Bipin curling in an effort from the left edge of the box to find the far corner. However, the credit of the goal must go to Diamantakos, who played a fantastic through pass to find Bipin's run down the left. And suddently, they are three goals up.
EBFC 3-0 SUFC (80')
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Diamantakos Shot
Dimi is on fire at the moment, and has another run at goal, but his left footed strike flies over the bar. It was not far away.
EBFC 3-0 SUFC (82')
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Free Kick!
A tackle, much more resembling an MMA move rather than one seen in football, sees Diamantakos come down in a heap outside the box. It's just about a free kick.
EBFC 3-0 SUFC (86')
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Diamantakos SCORES!
Diamantakos makes no mistake from the free kick that he won, but the goal is all down to some horibble goalkeeping by Nishanth. The grounded shot was straight at his gloves, but somehow, the South United keeper allowed it to pass through his hands and roll into the corner.
EBFC 4-0 SUFC (88')
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Mahesh SCORES!
Bipin plays a low cross from the corner, finding Mahesh outside the box. The midfielder shoots, and it flies over everyone and nestles itself on the top left corner.
EBFC 5-0 SUFC (90')
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Bipin CHANCE!
Another golden chance for Bipin, but unlike the third goal, this time, his strike goes just wide of the far post.
East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Full Time!
It's all over at the Salt Lake Stadium, and East Bengal have won this year's Durand Cup opener in a dominant fashion. Three goals in the last 10 minutes have put the Red and Gold Brigade a good head start over their Group A opponents.
EBFC 5-0 SUFC (FT)
End Of Live Coverage
That is all from our side for East Bengal's clash against South United in the Durand Cup opener. Thank you for following the game as we brought all the action live from the Salt Lake Stadium.