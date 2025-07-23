East Bengal vs South United, Durand Cup 2025: East Bengal players celebrate after Lalchungnunga's goal in the Group A fixture against South United FC. | Photo: Durand Cup

Catch the highlights of the Durand Cup 2025 Group A fixture between East Bengal and South United FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Wednesday, 23 July 2025. The Torchbearers won their opening game in dominant fashion, shipping five goals past the I-League 2 side South United. Lalchunghunga opened the scoring with a screamer from outside the box in the 12th minute. Saul Crespo scored from the spot after Edmund Laldrindika was fouled by Abdul Salah. After dominating the ball for most of the match, East Bengal scored thrice in the last 10 minutes through Biping Singh (80’), Dimitrios Diamantakos (88’), and Naorem Mahesh Singh (90’) to wrap up a big win for the home side. Read the play-by-play updates from the East Bengal vs South United, Durand Cup 2025 Group A match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

23 Jul 2025, 04:47:51 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Welcome! Hello and welcome to the start of our live coverage between East Bengal and South United FC in the Durand Cup. The opening match of Asia’s oldest tournament starts at 5:30 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match info, including lineup details, as they are released.

23 Jul 2025, 04:50:25 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Warm Up! Both sets of players are warming up at the Salt Lake Stadium ahead of the opening ceremony, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also be present.

23 Jul 2025, 04:53:59 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Where To Watch? You can watch the opening match of the Durand Cup 2025 between East Bengal and South United on SonyLIV website and app. Read more live streaming details.

23 Jul 2025, 05:03:37 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Starting XI East Bengal: Anwar Ali, Lalchungnunga, Edmund Lalrindika, Mohamad Rakip, David Lalhlansanga, Naorem Mahesh, Martand Raina, Saul Crespo, Debjit Majumder, Mohamad Rashid, PV Vishnu Your polas to take on #DurandCup debutants South United FC today! ⚔️



📺 Live on Sony Sports Network & Sony LIV.#JoyEastBengal #EmamiEastBengal pic.twitter.com/bBVrIAvQeU — East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) July 23, 2025 South United: Nishanth N, Abdul Sheergojri, Huzafah Ahmad Dar, Farhan Fayaz, Makakmayum Daniyal, Talib Nazir, Rowan James, Noel S, Aniket Panchal, Mustafa Shaikh, Miling Neogi

23 Jul 2025, 05:11:47 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Opening Ceremony With warm up out of the way, the opening ceremony of Durand Cup 2025 is going on, featuring traditional folk dance of West Bengal, Maharasthra, Punjab, and others, as well as Krav Maga demostrations. Mamata Banerjee is among the dignitaries in attendance.

23 Jul 2025, 05:23:49 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Kick Off Ceremony The trophies have been taken out to the pitchside, and the emblems of Durand Cup, the Indian Armed Forces, and AIFF are being carried to the centre of the pitch. Expect the players to come out soon, with kick off in less than 10 minutes.

23 Jul 2025, 05:28:59 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Players On The Pitch Both players are on the pitch, and are greeted by the Chief Minister. Kick off to follow soon.

23 Jul 2025, 05:33:27 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Kick Off! The referee blows his whistle, and the Durand Cup is underway at Salt Lake Stadium! EBFC 0-0 SUFC (0')

23 Jul 2025, 05:35:44 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Lively Start For EB A terrific start from East Bengal, with a shot at goal that needed a full stretch save from South United's Nishanth. Good attacking impetus from the Calcutta giants. EBFC 0-0 SUFC (2')

23 Jul 2025, 05:39:04 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Chance! A brilliant ball from the left from PV Vishnu reaches Edmund in the box, but the forwar scuffs his shot and it flies over the bar. EBFC 0-0 SUFC (5')

23 Jul 2025, 05:42:58 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: EBFC Dominate Possession East Bengal are totally winning the midfield battle at the moment, with Mohamad Basim and Naorem Mahesh flawless in the middle of the park for the Red and Gold. South United are struggling to string together passes when they have the ball. EBFC 0-0 SUFC (9')

23 Jul 2025, 05:45:32 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Chance! Horrible in front of goal for East Bengal, with Edmund's goal-bound shot hitting the body of David. A terrific goalline save from the East Bengal forward, but only for the wrong side. EBFC 0-0 SUFC (11')

23 Jul 2025, 05:45:42 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Lalchungnunga SCORES! A fantastic goal from Lalchungnunga, who gives East Bengal an advantage with a screamer from outside the box that went inside after hitting the top bar. EBFC 1-0 SUFC (12')

23 Jul 2025, 05:48:43 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Chance! East Bengal have smelled blood, with Edmund having a shot from outside the box from the right penalty edge, but it's palmed away easily by Nishanth. EBFC 1-0 SUFC (15')

23 Jul 2025, 05:52:26 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Headed Effort A good free kick floated in from the right by Naorem is met by Saul Crespo in the box, but his glancing header is wide of the near post. EBFC 1-0 SUFC (18')

23 Jul 2025, 05:56:33 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: EBFC Press On East Bengal are continuing to pile pressure on Nishanth's goal, looking for the second goal. A couple of efforts from them in the last three minutes have flown over the bar. EBFC 1-0 SUFC (23')

23 Jul 2025, 05:59:28 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: SUFC Struggling South United are clearly struggling in their maiden Durand Cup appearance. Their defensive strategy is just get the ball away as far as possible by any means possible, and every time they are getting possesion down the wings, their passes have been inaccurate. Nishanth is the only player who has been a bright spark for the visitors. EBFC 1-0 SUFC (25')

23 Jul 2025, 06:03:38 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Cooling Break After half-an-hour of intense attacking football, mostly from one side, both players get some much-needed hydration in a hot and humid day at Salt Lake. EBFC 1-0 SUFC (30')

23 Jul 2025, 06:07:29 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Crespo Header! Another headed opportunity for Crespo, who has another of his divind header flow over the top bar. East Bengal are very easteful in front of goal at the moment. Rakip and Edmund have been lively down the right flank, with the latter showing off his silky footwork at any chance he is getting. EBFC 1-0 SUFC (35')

23 Jul 2025, 06:10:04 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Penalty! A brilliant ball from the left flank reaches the South United box, and Salah puts in a late tackle. The referee immediately points to the spot.

23 Jul 2025, 06:11:14 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Saul SCORES! Saul Crespo makes no mistake from the spot, and the penalty is as cool as you like it. A stuttering run up, and the Spaniard finds the bottom left corner, away from Nishanth's desperate reach. EBFC 2-0 SUFC (38')

23 Jul 2025, 06:12:56 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Vishnu Chance! Vishnu had the chance to score the third goal before half time, but his solo effort from the left edge of the box hits the far post and agonisingly ricochets back. Nishanth was beaten all day long. EBFC 2-0 SUFC (40')

23 Jul 2025, 06:17:41 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: EBFC Threaten Again East Bengal are continuing to play most of the match in South United's half, with the corner count increasing after Saul's shot is sent behind. The Red & Gold are looking like scoring every time they go forward. EBFC 2-0 SUFC (45')

23 Jul 2025, 06:20:38 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Half Time! Naorem has a shot from 20 yards out, but it's straight at Nishanth, and with that, the referee blows for half time! EBFC 2-0 SUFC (HT) HT | A dominant first half sees Nunga and Saul give us a 2️⃣-0️⃣ lead at the break! ⚡#JoyEastBengal #DurandCup2025 pic.twitter.com/h63kYKGYwj — East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) July 23, 2025

23 Jul 2025, 06:36:46 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Second Half Starts! Both players are out on the pitch, and the second half is underway. South United have a mountain to climb in this second half if they want to leave with any kind of result tonight. One change as far as I can see, with South United bringing on #99 Cris Nowang Sherpa at the right wing. EBFC 2-0 SUFC (45')

23 Jul 2025, 06:39:41 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: David Shot! A good shot from David goes just wide of the far post as East Bengal are piling up early pressure on the South United penalty box. EBFC 2-0 SUFC (48')

23 Jul 2025, 06:42:56 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Yellow Card! The first yellow card of the match of the match goes to South United defender Rowan for a late challenge, and East Bengal now have a free kick in a dangerous position. Naorem and Basim are standing over the ball, but the latter's ball into the box is disappointing and misses everybody. EBFC 2-0 SUFC (53')

23 Jul 2025, 06:46:47 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Vishnu Gets Treatment Vishnu had a strong clash against a South United player outisde the box, and he goes down in considerable pain. The physios come out, and he hobbles out of the pitch. Worrying signs for the manager. EBFC 2-0 SUFC (56')

23 Jul 2025, 06:52:09 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Substitution Although Vishnu attempted to brave through his injury, but he is unable to continue. East Bengal make a triple change, with Vishnu coming off and Nandha coming on. Dimi Diamantakos replaces David, and Jeakson comes off in place of Saul. EBFC 2-0 SUFC (59')

23 Jul 2025, 06:55:29 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: EBFC New Look Attack The substitutions have given new wind under East Bengal's sail, and they are are trying hard to score the third goal through Dimi, with the Australian striker playing off the shoulder of the left centre-back of South United. EBFC 2-0 SUFC (65')

23 Jul 2025, 06:59:18 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Basim CHANCE! A brilliant shot from Mohamad Basim, who has been one of the best players on the pitch tonight. The Palestinian midfielder takes the ball and shoots from 30 yards out with his right, and it's inches away from the near post, although Nishanth would have probably had it covered with his full-stretched arm. EBFC 2-0 SUFC (68')

23 Jul 2025, 07:01:26 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Naorem Shot Another shot from distance by Naorem Mahesh, but his left footer was tipped behind for a corner by Nishanth, who is at full stretch on his right. The corner almost found Anwar in the box, but the cross evaded the centre-back and the onrushing Diamantakos. EBFC 2-0 EUFC (70')

23 Jul 2025, 07:04:07 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Substitutions East Bengal make a double change, bringing on Provat Lakra and Bipin Singh. Anwar and Edmund come off. Meanwhile, Prajwal comes on for South United, with Daniyal coming off. EBFC 2-0 SUFC (72')

23 Jul 2025, 07:07:25 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Yellow Card! Lalchungnunga gets his name taken by the referee after he brought down the onrushing Sherpa down the right flank. With that, the second cooling break takes place. EBFC 2-0 SUFC (76')

23 Jul 2025, 07:11:23 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Bipin SCORES! East Bengal finally get their third goal of the night, with Bipin curling in an effort from the left edge of the box to find the far corner. However, the credit of the goal must go to Diamantakos, who played a fantastic through pass to find Bipin's run down the left. And suddently, they are three goals up. EBFC 3-0 SUFC (80')

23 Jul 2025, 07:13:22 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Diamantakos Shot Dimi is on fire at the moment, and has another run at goal, but his left footed strike flies over the bar. It was not far away. EBFC 3-0 SUFC (82')

23 Jul 2025, 07:18:09 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Free Kick! A tackle, much more resembling an MMA move rather than one seen in football, sees Diamantakos come down in a heap outside the box. It's just about a free kick. EBFC 3-0 SUFC (86')

23 Jul 2025, 07:19:48 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Diamantakos SCORES! Diamantakos makes no mistake from the free kick that he won, but the goal is all down to some horibble goalkeeping by Nishanth. The grounded shot was straight at his gloves, but somehow, the South United keeper allowed it to pass through his hands and roll into the corner. EBFC 4-0 SUFC (88')

23 Jul 2025, 07:21:44 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Mahesh SCORES! Bipin plays a low cross from the corner, finding Mahesh outside the box. The midfielder shoots, and it flies over everyone and nestles itself on the top left corner. EBFC 5-0 SUFC (90')

23 Jul 2025, 07:24:50 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Bipin CHANCE! Another golden chance for Bipin, but unlike the third goal, this time, his strike goes just wide of the far post.

23 Jul 2025, 07:26:00 pm IST East Bengal Vs South United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Full Time! It's all over at the Salt Lake Stadium, and East Bengal have won this year's Durand Cup opener in a dominant fashion. Three goals in the last 10 minutes have put the Red and Gold Brigade a good head start over their Group A opponents. EBFC 5-0 SUFC (FT)