East Bengal 7-0 Mohammedan SC, ISL: Red & Gold Brigade Register Record Derby Triumph Over Black Panthers

East Bengal demolished Mohammedan SC in the ISL 2025-26 Kolkata derby clash at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan as they secured a victory by a margin of 7-0

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east-bengal vs mohammedan sc isl 2025-26 match report kolkata derby
East Bengal footballers celebrating a goal against Mohammedan SC in ISL 2025-26. Photo: IndSuperLeague/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • East Bengal secured a massive 7-0 victory against Mohammedan SC in ISL 2025-26

  • This is the biggest victory by margin in ISL history

  • With this result, East Bengal climbed to fourth in the standings

East Bengal FC slammed a barrage of goals to script a historic 7-0 win over Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Kolkata derby in the Indian Super League 2025-26 here at Kolkata on Monday.

This massive win marks the largest victory margin in history between the two sides and is also the joint-highest in ISL history, equalling FC Goa's 7-0 win over Mumbai City FC in 2015.

Following this emphatic result, the Red and Gold Brigade climbed to fourth in the standings with 11 points from six matches, while Mohammedan Sporting Club remained near the bottom, yet to open their account after five matches.

Anwar Ali, who was adjudged Player of the Match, scored a brace. Apart from him -- with goals in the 6th and 79th minutes -- the other scorers were Youssef Ezzejjari (14th, 54th --both penalties), Saúl Crespo (38th, penalty), PV Vishnu (75’th) and Nandha Kumar (90th+6).

East Bengal were off to a blazing start, asserting dominance in the opening minutes. Their early pressure paid off in the sixth minute when centre-back Anwar unleashed a long-range left-footed strike from the left flank. Mohammedan keeper Padam Chettri missed the ball and it found the bottom-right corner, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead.

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The advantage was doubled in the 14th minute after a foul inside the box by left back Sajjad Hussain on Miguel Figueira resulted in a penalty. Youssef Ezzejjari stepped up and calmly converted from the spot to make it 2-0.

The hosts continued to press forward, with Edmund Lalrindika testing Padam midway through the half.

The game tilted further in East Bengal’s favour when Mohammedan right back Joseph Lalmuanawma was sent off for a second yellow card after conceding a second penalty. Captain Saul Crespo converted from the spot in the 38th minute to extend the lead to 3-0.

The second half followed a similar pattern with East Bengal dominating proceedings. In the 54th minute, Ezzejjari converted his second penalty of the match, marking the first instance of a team scoring three penalties in a single ISL match, after Miguel Figueira was brought down inside the box by Padam.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Mohammedan attempted to respond with Juwel Mazumder missing from close range in the 68th minute. At the other end, East Bengal continued to create chances, with midfielder Lalhlansanga heading narrowly wide from an Anwar Ali delivery.

The fifth goal arrived in the 75th minute when PV Vishnu finished from close range following a corner to further extend the lead.

East Bengal added a sixth just four minutes later, with Anwar Ali grabbing his second of the night with a composed left-footed finish from inside the box after being set up by Mahesh Naorem.

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