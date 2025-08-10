East Bengal Vs Indian Air Force FT Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Group A Match On TV & Online

East Bengal take on Indian Air Force FT in Group A Match of the Durand Cup 2025 on Sunday, August 10. Here are the live streaming and other details of the football match

Outlook Sports Desk
East Bengal vs South United, Durand Cup 2025
East Bengal, Durand Cup 2025: East Bengal players celebrate after scoring in the Group A fixture against South United FC. | Photo: Durand Cup
  • East Bengal take on Indian Air Force FT in Group A Match of the Durand Cup 2025

  •  IAF FT are already out of the knockout contention

  • Check where you can watch the East Bengal Vs Indian Air Force FT match live

Indian Super League (ISL) giants East Bengal FC will look to bag their third straight win on the trot in the Durand Cup when they take on the Indian Air Force Football Team at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Sunday, August 10. In Group A.

The Red & Gold Brigade are top of the pile with six points from two matches, ahead of Namdhari FC, who also have six points but from three games.

EBFC started off the tournament with a thumping 5-0 win over South United FC before edging past Namdhari FC in a hard-fought encounter.

Speaking of Indian Air Force FT, they are out of the knockout contention, having secured just one point from their opening two games.

Match Details

Match No. 32: East Bengal FC vs IAF FT
Venue: Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
Date: 10 August, 2025
Kick-Off Time: 7:00 PM
Telecast: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: SonyLIV

East Bengal Vs Indian Air Force FT, Durand Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details

When the East Bengal Vs Indian Air Force FT, Durand Cup 2025 match will be played?

The East Bengal Vs Indian Air Force FT, Group A, Durand Cup 2025 match will be played on Sunday at 7:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the East Bengal Vs Indian Air Force FT, Durand Cup 2025 match?

The East Bengal Vs Indian Air Force FT, Group A, Durand Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

Published At:
