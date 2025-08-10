East Bengal Vs Indian Air Force FT Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Group A Match On TV & Online

East Bengal take on Indian Air Force FT in Group A Match of the Durand Cup 2025
IAF FT are already out of the knockout contention
Indian Super League (ISL) giants East Bengal FC will look to bag their third straight win on the trot in the Durand Cup when they take on the Indian Air Force Football Team at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Sunday, August 10. In Group A.
The Red & Gold Brigade are top of the pile with six points from two matches, ahead of Namdhari FC, who also have six points but from three games.
EBFC started off the tournament with a thumping 5-0 win over South United FC before edging past Namdhari FC in a hard-fought encounter.
Speaking of Indian Air Force FT, they are out of the knockout contention, having secured just one point from their opening two games.
Match Details
Match No. 32: East Bengal FC vs IAF FT
Venue: Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
Date: 10 August, 2025
Kick-Off Time: 7:00 PM
Telecast: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: SonyLIV
