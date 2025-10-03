Dynamo Kyiv 0-2 Crystal Palace, Conference League: Munoz, Nketiah Kick-Start Maiden European Voyage

Crystal Palace have now gone 19 matches unbeaten in all competitions, which is the longest unbeaten run in their history. Daniel Munoz, meanwhile, became the Eagles' first-ever scorer in major European competition

Eddie Nketiah celebrates his goal with Daniel Munoz and Ismaila Sarr
Eddie Nketiah celebrates his goal with Daniel Munoz and Ismaila Sarr
  • Crystal Palace marked their first-ever European match with a win

  • Daniel Munoz, Eddie Nketiah goals secured historic win for Oliver Glasner's side

  • Eagles hung on to their clean sheet despite a late red card for left-back Borna Sosa

Crystal Palace marked their first-ever European match with a win as they defeated Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 at Motor Lublin Arena.

Goals from Daniel Munoz and Eddie Nketiah secured a historic win for the Eagles in the Conference League, and they hung on to their clean sheet despite a late red card for left-back Borna Sosa.

Palace looked more dangerous in the opening exchanges but had to wait until the 31st minute to find the opener. Yeremy Pino sent a deep cross towards the back post and Munoz managed to loop his header into the far corner, leaving Ruslan Neshcheret with no chance between the posts.

Sosa had a golden opportunity to double Palace's lead on the cusp of half-time when Adam Wharton picked the full-back out with a brilliant cross, but the Croatian's first-time effort was straight at the goalkeeper.

Nketiah, fresh off his last-gasp winner against Liverpool last weekend, replaced Jean-Philippe Mateta at the break and soon doubled Palace's lead.

An initial goal from the striker was ruled out for a narrow offside, but he made no mistake when turning Pino's cross past Neshcheret just before the hour mark.

Sosa picked up two bookings in quick succession to make matters more complicated for Oliver Glasner's team, but Palace held firm for a memorable triumph.

Data Debrief: New record for the Eagles

As European debuts go, it was fairly straightforward for Palace. They accumulated 1.96 expected goals (xG) from seven shots on target to Kyiv's 0.53 from just one attempt on goal.

The Eagles have now gone 19 matches unbeaten in all competitions, which is the longest unbeaten run in their history.

Munoz, meanwhile, became Palace's first-ever scorer in major European competition. The Colombian has been involved in more goals than any other Premier League defender in all competitions in 2025 (five goals, six assists).

The full-back was also a creative force as he laid on three chances for his team-mates, which was level with Pino and trailed only Wharton (four).

