Dynamo Kiev Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Live Streaming, UEFA Europa League Playoff 2nd Leg: Preview, Predicted XIs, More

Maccabi Tel Aviv are leading 3-1 against Dynamo from the 1st leg
Ukrainians' defeat tonight could see them drop to the Conference League
Live streaming info listed
Dynamo Kiev welcome Maccabi Tel Aviv in the second leg of the all-important UEFA Europa League Playoff which concludes on Thursday, August 28 at the Lublin Arena. The Ukrainian club suffered 1-3 defeat in the first leg and will hope to turn it around in the second.
Dynamo travelled to TSC Arena in Backa Topola last week to seize the initiative in the first leg but the Ukrainians trailed within 12 minutes. However, Nazar Voloshyn levelled for his side.
However, Dynamo lost Kostiantyn Vivcharenko through a red card early in the second half and that's where the collapse started. If the Ukrainians fail to turn things around, they might get dropped to the Conference League.
Dynamo Kiev Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv - Predicted XIs
Dynamo Kiev Predicted XI: Neshcheret; Karavayev, Bilovar, Mykhavko, Dubinchak; Pikhalyonok, Mykhaylenko, Shaparenko; Yarmolenko, Vanat, Voloshyn
Maccabi Tel Aviv Predicted XI: Mishpati; Asante, Stojic, Shlomo, Revivo; Davida, Peretz, Sissokho, Shahar, Jehezkel; Madmon
Dynamo Kiev Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs 2nd Leg - Live Streaming
When is the Dynamo Kiev Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs second leg being played?
The Dynamo Kiev Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs second-leg will be played on Thursday, 28 August 2025 at 11:30pm IST at Lublin Arena.
Where to watch the Dynamo Kiev Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs second leg live online in India?
The Dynamo Kiev Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs second leg will not be live-streamed on any platforms in India.