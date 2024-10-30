Diogo Jota To Miss Liverpool's Next Four Games, Manager Arne Slot Confirms

Arne Slot confirmed Diogo Jota will not be available for Liverpool until after the international break, as the forward remains sidelined with a rib injury. (More Football News)
Jota has missed the Reds' last two games after a collision with Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo forced him off during their 2-1 win over the Blues on October 20.
The 27-year-old will also be absent from Liverpool's next four matches, including Wednesday's Carabao Cup clash with Brighton and Hove Albion, as well as home games against Bayer Leverkusen and Aston Villa.
Slot's side also travel to the Amex Stadium without Alisson and Harvey Elliott, who are sidelined with a hamstring injury and fractured foot respectively, while Federico Chiesa's struggles for fitness since his move from Juventus continue.
Though the Dutchman revealed youngster Connor Bradley could feature against Brighton, he will have to make do without Jota and Elliott until the end of November at least.
"Conor [Bradley] is training with us again, so maybe he could be in the squad [for Wednesday]," Slot said. "Jota not, Alisson not, Harvey Elliott not and Federico [Chiesa] not."
Asked whether Jota could return before the international break, the Reds head coach replied: "No, it will be after that. Elliott the same."