Didier Deschamps Ready For Criticism After 'Light Went Out' In Italy Defeat

Didier Deschamps is prepared to face the critics after France kickstarted their Nations League campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Italy on Friday. More Football News)
Bradley Barcola handed the hosts a lead with just 12 seconds on the clock, only for the Azzurri to respond to secure their first victory over France at the Parc des Princes.
After scoring just once from open play at Euro 2024, Les Bleus failed to trouble Gianluigi Donnarumma, with only three of their 12 shots in the encounter on target, all of which came in the first 45 minutes.
France registered an expected goals (xG) total of 0.86 compared to Italy's 1.71, with Kylian Mbappe enduring another difficult night in front of goal.
Despite winning both the World Cup and the Nations League during his time in charge, Deschamps is ready for criticism, having previously come under fire in Germany.
“I am accustomed to criticism, even if I won more than lost in my career," Deschamps said.
"I knew our fitness levels were not at the best, but it is a young squad with Olise and Manu Kone getting their senior debuts. These are the necessary steps to grow.
“I have always been clear-eyed on what we were doing. Unfortunately, in terms of intensity and physicality, Italy did more than us.
“It irritates me that our first 20 minutes were so good and then the light went out.”
Despite starting well, France failed to find that attacking spark that many have feared on the international stage in recent years.
With the likes of Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Marcus Thuram all experienced in the senior side, it was Barcola, on his sixth start for his country, who shone.
He contributed an expected goals (xG) of 0.45 to France's final total, registering more shots (three) than anyone for Les Bleus.
But speaking after the game, Deschamps praised Italy's stern defensive showing, acknowledging his side's quick start was difficult to maintain.
“We had started so well, scoring the goal and putting good pressure on Italy," Deschamps told RAI Sport.
"It’s tough to keep that high press and intensity up, even before half-time I saw a physical dip. We made mistakes, which allowed Italy to equalise.
“In trying that high press, we opened up spaces and Italy hurt us with attacking players who pushed up. Without a solid block, it became very difficult for us.
"Italy defend very well and we have great attacking players, but you have to be wary leaving those spaces or they’ll hurt you in return.”